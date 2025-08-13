  • home icon
MiLaysia Fulwiley’s GF JaMeesia Ford drops 4-word reaction as LSU star shares snaps with JuJu Watkins, Olivia Miles and more

By Geoff
Modified Aug 13, 2025 03:30 GMT
South Carolina sprinter JaMeesia Ford (left) and LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
South Carolina track and field star JaMeesia Ford gave a four-word reaction to the latest photos posted by her girlfriend and LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley on social media.

The 5-foot-10 junior posted photos on her Instagram page that showed her appearance during the Unrivaled 3x3 event "Future is Unrivaled" in Miami, Florida, last month. She had a fun time in the Unrivaled 3x3 headquarters and had some snaps with fellow college women's basketball players Olivia Miles of TCU and JuJu Watkins of USC.

Other pictures include Fulwiley wearing a Team USA jersey for USA Basketball’s 3x3 development camp in Phoenix, Arizona, and some photos of her daily life at LSU. The post had the South Carolina sprinter writing a four-word reaction on her girlfriend's Instagram, showing admiration for Fulwiley's activities.

"I love your lifeee 😍😍😍," Ford wrote on Fulwiley's Instagram page.
Fulwiley and Ford publicly announced their relationship in March 2024 after meeting at a women's basketball and track and field hangout a year earlier.

The couple was supportive of each other, with Fulwiley watching her girlfriend's races in the oval. At the same time, Ford often attended the Gamecocks' games at the Colonial Life Arena or watched the games on TV with her roommate.

They were co-winners of the Female Freshman of the Year Award in April 2024.

However, Fulwiley transferred to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. It is around 530 miles (853 kilometers) from Columbia, where South Carolina's campus is located. It'll be a long-distance relationship and both might watch their performances on television and social media in the 2025-26 season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley moves to LSU after two seasons with South Carolina

MiLaysia Fulwiley ended her two-season stint in South Carolina after transferring to LSU during the offseason. Experts see the 5-foot-10 WJ Keenan High School standout moving to Baton Rouge as a way for her to potentially secure a starting role, as she spent most of her time in South Carolina coming off the bench.

The move to LSU strengthens the Lady Tigers' backcourt, which had senior player Flau'jae Johnson and junior shooting guard Mikaylah Williams returning for another season under four-time women's basketball champion coach Kim Mulkey.

The Lady Tigers also acquired transfer forwards Amiya Joyner and Kate Koval and highly-touted freshmen Meghan Yarnevich, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines and Grace Knox to contend in the tough SEC and the 2026 NCAA Tournament in March.

LSU will have two exhibition games to start its 2025-26 season. The Lady Tigers will meet Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30.

They will start their regular season stint against Houston Christian on Nov. 4 at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Edited by Geoff
