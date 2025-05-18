MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF, JaMeesia Ford, etches her name in South Carolina record books with historic achievement

MiLaysia Fulwiley transferred to LSU earlier this year, but her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, is still making history for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On Saturday, Ford became the first South Carolina athlete to be crowned SEC outdoor champion in the 100 meters after finishing first in the conference's Track and Field Championships.

Jameesia Ford's gold on Saturday came in dramatic fashion, as the South Carolina sprinter finished the same time as silver medalist Tima Godbless (11.06 seconds), down to the thousandth of a second. It is the latest of her top results on the track.

Ford has been a consistent presence at 200 meters, winning back-to-back indoor titles in March. She also won a silver medal as part of South Carolina's 4X400 relay team.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas, Native has twice been named All-American, and has the versatility to compete in 100, 200 and 400 meter races.

JaMeesia Ford has become one of the most promising track athletes in the nation as a sophomore. Last season, she swept the Freshman of the Year awards, also winning the award at the Gamecock Gala, which she shared with Fulwiley.

The sprinter has also represented the United States in international competitions, winning the gold in the 4X400 relay at the Mayaguez Under-20 PanAm games.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford are one of college sports' power couples

MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford are one of the best-known athlete couples in college sports. They met in 2023, during a track and field hangout, before announcing their relationship a year later on TikTok.

Fulwiley was an integral part of the Gamecocks' college basketball team that made it to back-to-back national championship games, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024 before losing this year's title game against the UConn Huskies.

Fulwiley finished the season with an average of 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and two assists, while becoming Dawn Staley's key player coming off the bench. However, after having few starting opportunities in Columbia, she transferred to Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers.

At Baton Rouge, Fulwiley is expected to team up with Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, who will be looking to leave college basketball with another title.

After leaving the Gamecocks, Ford showed support for her partner, posting a short support message along with a purple heart and a tiger emoji when Fulwiley announced she was transferring to LSU. However, the sprinter will remain at South Carolina, at least for the time being.

