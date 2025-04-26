MiLaysia Fulwiley has officially found a new home with LSU, announcing her commitment to the Tigers on social media after parting ways with South Carolina.

Ad

Fulwiley shared the news with three posts on her Instagram account on Friday, which all drew reactions. One came from her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, who is a track and field star at South Carolina. Despite now representing different schools, it has not stopped Ford from showing her full support to the guard.

Fulwiley posted a highlight reel, which not only showed her best plays but also included a clip of her edited with an LSU jersey on. The video ended with a picture of her alongside Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, with the caption “committed.”

Ad

Trending

"yeahh they think you’re dangerous nowww?!!" Ford wrote.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF JaMeesia Ford gets hyped as former South Carolina star makes LSU move. Credit: IG/@laywitdabutter

Fulwiley and Ford first crossed paths in 2023 at a women’s basketball and track and field hangout, and they have been in a relationship since. They made things public on TikTok in March 2024.

Ad

While Fulwiley performed admirably for the basketball team, winning the NCAA title in her freshman year, Ford has also been doing well in track and field. She won a PanAm gold medal in the 4x400-metre relay and is also a two-time NCAA champion.

Ford also made history indoors, clocking 35.83 seconds in the 300 meters, the fastest time ever recorded by an American U20 woman. She broke Sydney McLaughlin’s previous mark of 36.12 set in 2017.

Ad

LSU coach Kim Mulkey raves about MiLaysia Fulwiley in press release

Landing a high-upside guard like MiLaysia Fulwiley was a big moment for Kim Mulkey. That excitement came through in a press release on Friday, where she officially welcomed the Fulwiley to her program.

"I'm excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Mulkey said. "She's bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball. Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can't wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!"

The LSU Tigers are stacked, featuring Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Fulwiley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here