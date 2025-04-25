MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF JaMessia Ford drops 3-word reaction as star hooper commits to Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers

Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has found a new home with the LSU Tigers, and her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, is fired up about it.

Ad

On Friday, Fulwiley posted an image on Instagram of her wearing purple and gold as she committed to Kim Mulkey's LSU program.

"Geaux Tigers," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

South Carolina athlete Ford responded to her girlfriend's post with a special comment. While her message was short, it was a clear message of support for Fulwiley, who will now don a Southeastern Conference rival's colors.

"LFGGG 💜🐯!!!" Ford wrote in the comments section.

Comments from MiLaysia Fulwiley's commitment post. Source: Instagram/@laywitdabutter

Ford and Fulwiley confirmed their relationship in the fall of 2023.

Ad

Ford is a three-time Indoor First Team All-American and a three-time Outdoor First Team All-American. She was also named the 2024 SEC Freshman Runner of the Year (Indoor & Outdoor). In 2024, she won the 200 and 4x400 meters indoor championships.

Fulwiley was a surprise entrance to the transfer portal after being an integral part of Dawn Staley's squad the last couple of years. The Columbia native was the second-leading scorer on the team last year with 11.7 points per game. She also recorded 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Ad

While Fulwiley started only three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks, she was a lethal scorer, shooting 43.2% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc during her two-year tenure at South Carolina. The 5-10 guard was also a key reserve for the championship-winning team in 2023.

She will join a loaded LSU Tigers squad for the 2025-2026 season. Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams are returning from a team that made it to the Elite Eight last season.

Ad

Johnson averaged 18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 1.7 steals per game for the 31-6 Tigers. Williams averaged 17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, and 1.1 spg.

The Gamecocks played in the championship game in each of Fulwiley's seasons, beating Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023 before losing to the loaded UConn Huskies this season.

How does MiLaysia Fulwiley's commitment affect the LSU Tigers?

Despite losing five players in the transfer portal and having leading scorer Aneesah Morrow enter the WNBA draft, Kim Mulkey's team reloaded ahead of next season.

Ad

The Tigers also added former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval, senior forward Amiya Joyner from East Carolina, and former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams.

Williams averaged 19.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg with the Badgers last season, while Joyner averaged 15.0 ppg and 9.2 rpg. Koval had a more discreet performance with the Irish, averaging 5.3 ppg and 4.7 rpg.

All four additions should see plenty of playing time, as Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario, Jersey Wolfernbarger, and Mjracle Sheppard have entered the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here