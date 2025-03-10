MiLaysia Fulwiley shuts down South Carolina critics: "Outsiders finding any reason to put us down. ... tired of us being on top"

South Carolina Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley isn’t paying attention to the noise — she’s focused on winning. After winning the SEC Championship game 64-45 against Texas on Sunday, Fulwiley addressed the growing criticism surrounding her team.

Despite detractors trying to take a dig at them, especially after the 66-62 loss to the Longhorns on Feb. 9, Fulwiley shared that the group is full of confidence and heads to the game with a positive mindset.

"Yeah, definitely. We text each other in the group chat, like, we gotta win. It's no offense or bust about it," Fulwiley said. "I feel like when we played at Texas, we were kind of down, we played bad, but we still only lost by four. So that shows how good of a basketball team we are.

"But, you know, I feel like the outsiders are trying to find any reason to put us down. I think they're honestly just tired of us being on top, really. So just for us to come out here and execute our coaches' game plan, it meant a lot to us. Texas is a great team, but I feel like we came out more ready than they were today."

With Fulwiley and her teammates embracing the challenge, it’s clear that South Carolina isn’t backing down anytime soon.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's South Carolina crushes Texas 64-45 to win SEC Tournament

MiLaysia Fulwiley and the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Championship win against the Texas Longhorns was its fourth straight title win. The Gamecocks' 21-point second quarter created a huge deficit in favor of Fulwiley's team.

Notable contributions came from Chloe Kitts, Sania Feagin, Tess Johnson and Joyce Edwards. All four of them scored in double figures. Apart from 15 points, Kitts also had a team-high nine rebounds and three assists. Johnson came off the bench to contribute 14 points, while Edwards and Feagin had 11 points each.

Meanwhile, guard Raven Johnson played the most minutes (32) and contributed with five rebounds and four assists while adding two points. MiLaysia Fulwiley saw limited action on the floor, maximizing her 19 minutes with five points, three rebounds and two assists.

For Texas, Taylor Jones and Rori Harmon each had 14 points. Star forward Madison Booker struggled and had just 10 points.

