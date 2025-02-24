MiLaysia Fulwiley stats: How did the South Carolina star fare against Vanderbilt? (February 23)

South Carolina sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has had a challenging season. The Gamecocks recently took a 87-58 loss to UConn on Feb. 15 and Fulwiley has had to adjust to a very new and different squad around her after last season's undefeated season.

But against Vanderbilt on Sunday, Fulwiley and the Gamecocks played well. Carolina steamrolled Vanderbilt 82-54. The Gamecocks jumped to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and were never challenged. Fulwiley played a major role in that dominance.

MiLaysia Fulwiley stats against Vanderbilt

Fulwiley played just 19 minutes in the game. Both she and the team's leading scorer Joyce Edwards play off the bench. But in Fulwiley's 19 minutes, she scored a game-high 24 points. Fulwiley connected on 10 of 15 shots, including 2-for-4 on 3-point shooting.

Fulwiley also added four rebounds (three defensive), an assist and a pair of steals. On the down side, she also picked up four fouls, which could be an issue moving forward.

Here's Fulwiley's stat line from the win over Vanderbilt

Player MIN FG-FGA 3P-3PA FT-FTA OR-TREB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Fulwiley 19 10-15 2-4 2-4 1-4 1 2 0 0 4 24

Fulwiley's season

Fulwiley is averaging 12.1 points per game this year, barely up from 11.7 per game a season ago. Fulwiley's shooting percentage has dropped from 43.8% a year ago to 42.3% this year.

Much of the trouble has been from long-range, where Fulwiley went from 34.3% last year to 25.8% this season. Her foul shooting has also dropped from 78.2% to 76.3%.

Fulwiley's rebounding has been consistent, with averages of 2.9 boards per game both last year and this year. Her assist numbers have dropped from 2.2 assists per game to 1.8 this season. Likewise, Fulwiley's steal numbers have declined from 1.7 per game to 1.4 per game. Her turnovers have increased very slightly, from 1.7 per game to 1.8 per game.

Carolina's season

A season ago, Fulwiley started three games but was the second-leading scorer and came off the bench for a veteran team led by center Kamilla Cardoso. Carolina went undefeated and won the school's third NCAA Tournament title.

This year, the 25-3 Gamecocks are ranked No. 6 in the nation. Fulwiley has come off the bench all year and is the second-leading scorer behind freshman Joyce Edwards. Carolina remains one of the nation's top teams, but the Gamecocks had lost two of the last five games.

What do you think of Fulwiley's big game against the Commodores? Share your take on USC's season below in our comments section!

