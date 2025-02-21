  • home icon
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley stats tonight: How did South Carolina star fare vs Arkansas? (Feb. 20)

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Feb 21, 2025 04:12 GMT
South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley
South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley (Image Source: Getty)

MiLaysia Fulwiley produced another strong performance for South Carolina, recording 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block as the No. 6 Gamecocks earned a crucial 95-55 victory over Arkansas (9-19, 2-11) on Thursday night.

Four days after losing to the No. 5 UConn Huskies at Colonial Life Arena, Fulwiley and her team returned to their home court with a roar, absolutely demolishing the Razorbacks, who entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak

The 5-foot-10 guard, however, did not start the game and, as always provided an energetic spark off the bench for South Carolina. She came off the bench midway through the first quarter and immediately made an impact with a block and a defensive rebound.

MiLaysia Fulwiley could not find her touch from the field in the early going, missing her first two shots in that period. But by the second quarter, she began to assert herself, scoring 10 of her 15 points and dishing out two of her four assists in the frame as South Carolina built a 44-28 lead at halftime.

She added 3 points in the third and two in the final quarter playing a total of just 20 minutes. The 15 points for Fulwiley marked the 17th time this season, she has reached the double-figure scoring mark, all without starting a single game.

Fulwiley shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and also had a perfect 2-of-2 mark from the free-throw line.

Here are MiLaysia Fulwiley's full stats against Arkansas:

PlayerMPPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3PTFTTOPF

MiLaysia Fulwiley

201544116-101-32-203
MiLaysia Fulwiley reacts to her impressive performance during Arkansas game

Not only did MiLaysia Fulwiley show out statistically, but she also made some jaw-dropping play in the victory against Arkansas. In the final minutes of the second quarter, the sophomore guard pulled off an alley-oop to extend South Carolina's lead to 16 points going into the break.

Again, in the third quarter, Fulwiley demonstrated her masterful skills with another incredible layup after dribbling past defenders with a slick behind-the-back move.

During the postgame press conference, Fulwiley was asked if she ever surprises herself with the shots she makes.

"Well tonight I kind of surprised myself, she said. "But usually, I kind of expect them to go in and then they don't, so I feel like I just need to go out there and just play and don't think. When I do that, like how I did today, it kind of just goes in."
Fulwiley is the second leading scorer for the Gamecocks with 11.6 points per game, while also contributing 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Edited by Debasish
