Minnesota congresswoman Kelly Morrison showers praise on Paige Bueckers following stellar college career: "Incredibly proud of her"

Paige Bueckers was the best player for the UConn Huskies this season, leading them to an NCAA championship victory on Sunday. Her incredible NCAA career has drawn attention from people not generally associated with college athletics.

Minnesota congresswoman Kelly Morrison honored Bueckers' achievements on Wednesday in a speech on the House floor in Washington, D.C. Although Bueckers played for UConn during his college career, she is originally from Hopkins, Minnesota.

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize Paige Bueckers for accomplishments in women's basketball and for leading the University of Connecticut women's basketball team to victory in the NCAA Championship. ... From an early age, she was known across Minnesota for her stellar basketball skills and outstanding character.

"Paige's excellence led her to the University of Connecticut, where she was a dominant force in her NCAA Division I basketball. During her career, she amasssed many prestigious awards, including the ESPY's Best Female College Athlete and being selected as a first-team All-American three times."

Morrison then discussed what winning the NCAA championship means for Bueckers and how she has become a role model for other young athletes.

"Winning the NCAA championship is a testament to her talent, resilience, and leadership on and off the court. Paige serves as an inspirational and role model to athletes across the country, and I, along with the entire state of Minnesota are incredibly proud of her and her accomplishments. We will cheer her on as she enters the 2025 WNBA draft."

Paige Bueckers is projected to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft

The 2025 WNBA draft will be held on Monday. Heading into the draft, there are not many questions about who will be drafted first. Paige Bueckers is widely projected to be the first pick in the WNBA.

The Dallas Wings hold the first pick in the draft and are expected to select Bueckers.

