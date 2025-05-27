Minutes after Milos Uzan's return, Houston commit Pop Isaacs signs with Bucky McMillan's Texas A&M

Houston star Milos Uzan will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft, his agent Aman Dhesi told ESPN on Tuesday. The star guard is set to return to play for the Cougars for the 2025-26 season, which will be his fourth and final year of college eligibility.

However, a few minutes after it was confirmed that Uzan would return to Houston next season, Pop Isaacs signed with Bucky McMillan's Texas A&M.

Isaacs, who transferred to Creighton for the 2024-25 season after playing two years at Texas Tech, had committed to Houston after entering the transfer portal this offseason.

Although it's not entirely clear, it appears that Isaacs' decision to de-commit from Houston to sign with Texas A&M stemmed from the fact that Uzan returned to the Cougars for one more season.

During his lone season at Creighton, Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. However, he played in just eight games due to a lingering hip injury that cut his season short after he required surgery in December.

Isaacs showed glimpses of brilliance in his few appearances for the Blue Jays. He will want to make a full recovery and remain healthy when he suits up for Texas A&M next season.

Milos Uzan led Houston to the national title game last season

NCAA Basketball: Houston Cougars star Milos Uzan

Milos Uzan played two years at Oklahoma before transferring to Houston for the 2024-25 season. He was a critical player for the Cougars, who made it to the national championship game.

Uzan averaged 11.4 ppg and 4.2 apg at Houston last season and was named to the All-Big 12 second team. He helped the Cougars win the Big 12 regular-season and the conference tournament championship.

Houston earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat SIUE, Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee and Duke to reach the final in March Madness. However, the Cougars lost the championship game to Florida, 65-63, in San Antonio, Texas.

