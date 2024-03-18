“misinformed account” - Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery brushes off rumors about dad Fran McCaffery’s contract extension demands

It seems that Connor McCaffery, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, disagrees with the latest rumors regarding the future of her father's coaching career. Hearsay on the internet is that supposedly Connor's father, Fran McCaffery, wants out of the University of Iowa where he currently coaches the school's men's basketball team.

According to the source, the veteran coach was denied a three-year extension by the Hawkeyes, would prefer an East Coast job, and hates the current era of the game. According to Connor McCaffery, none of this is true. The player tweeted the following comment in reply to the "Coaching Changes" reports:

"I’m honestly not sure if there’s a more misinformed account on all of social media"

Under his father, Fran McCaffery the Iowa Hawkeyes ended the season 18-14 and exited the Big Ten tournament in the second round after losing to Ohio State.

Connor McCaffery's father, Fran McCaffery, on Iowa's season

Two days ago, Fran McCaffery was asked about what he thought of his team's efforts during the 2023-24 season. During the press conference after the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Fran McCaffery had this to say:

"I’m really proud of this group. It’s hard to win 18 games with the schedule we had, and you’re right. We had some tough times. We had some tough losses, but we had some great wins. We won some close games. We stayed together. I thought our young guys continued to get better and continued to produce."

The Buckeyes won 90-78, with Payton Sandfort being the Hawkeyes' top player with 19 points scored, six rebounds, and three assists. Jamison Battle was for his part the top scorer for Ohio State, with 23 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. When asked about Payton Sandfort's efforts, McCaffery said this:

"I thought it was particularly impressive considering how he was being guarded. So I’m really proud of him."