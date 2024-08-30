"Miss you twin": Paige Bueckers shares emotional message for ex-UConn star Nika Muhl 

After four years together, Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers went on their separate career paths this summer. While Muhl now plays for the Seattle Storm, Bueckers chose to stay one more year at UConn.

However, it looks like the two still miss each other. On Thursday, Paige Bueckers posted a throwback of them on the court and wrote:

"Miss you twin"

Nika Muhl reacted to this by re-sharing it to her story and wrote:

"Twin twin"

Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl's reactions to each other (Instagram/@paigebueckers, @nika.muhl)

Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers entered UConn together in 2020. After their campaign last year, Bueckers was asked about her friendship with Muhl and she said:

Trending

“Playing with Nika has just been a joy. It's kind of unfortunate we didn't get to play together more, but this is like my sister, my twin. She’s just been there for me for everything that I’ve been through. I’ve been there for her for whatever she’s going through.”

For nearly a year and a half, Paige Bueckers struggled with back-to-back injuries and Muhl supported her through it all. During last year's run, the two, along with Aaliyah Edwards, formed a strong core that led the Huskies through an injury-ridden season.

Nika Muhl shared her predictions for Paige Bueckers' last college season

In February, Paige Bueckers announced her decision to stay one more year in Storrs, while Muhl and Edwards moved to the WNBA. In July, Nika Muhl shared her predictions for the guard's final season via Mirror Sports U.S.

"I'm expecting a national championship, but if you ask me every year that I was in college, I was expecting a national championship," she said. "That's the standard. That's how it is at UConn.

"It's always the expectation, no matter what team you have, no matter how many players you have on the court, that's the standard that we practice upon and that we play upon at the end of the day," Muhl added.

The UConn Huskies last won their NCAA championship in 2016, marking the end of the four-year winning streak led by Breanna Stewart. For the upcoming season, coach Geno Auriemma has added all the crucial pieces the Paige Bueckers would need to lead the Huskies to a title win.

What are your predictions for the UConn Huskies' 2024-25 campaign? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also read: Paige Bueckers steps up to take charge of UConn's summer training amid Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards' WNBA transition: "It's all on me"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here