Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore transfers to Bill Self's Kansas ahead of 2024 College basketball season

Shakeel Moore has found a new basketball home with the Kansas Jayhawks. Bill Self, the coach of the Jayhawks, announced on Tuesday that the former Mississippi star signed with the program.

Moore will play for the Jayhawks in his final year of eligibility. He previously played for Mississippi for three seasons, having joined the Bulldogs in 2021 after playing a freshman season with NC State.

Last season, Moore averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 46.8 % from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.

Moore played 99 games for the Bulldogs in three seasons, averaging 8.8 points, and he was prolific with the shooting. He shot 51.8% from the field and 30.75% from 3-point range.

Shakeel Moore has played 124 games in his college basketball career and will bring much-needed experience to the Jayhawks roster. He will be a useful addition, especially when Elmarko Jackson will miss next season due to a knee injury.

How Bill Self views the addition of Shakeel Moore to the roster

Shakeel Moore has established a reputation for being an effective shooter. Coach Bill Self was all praise for Moore and shared how his addition will make a difference to the program. In the KU release, Self said:

“Shakeel is a combo guard who can play on and off the ball. He’s a terrific athlete, and we feel like he will be a nice complement to the personnel already on the roster. His experience and maturity should allow him to be a good fit here. He’s a tremendous young man that will graduate from Mississippi State this summer.”

Moore started 22 of 33 games for the Bulldogs last season. Experts doubt that he will feature similarly in the starting lineup, but his athleticism and experience will be helpful to Bill Self's ambitions for next season.

What do you think about Shakeel Moore's addition to the Kansas roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

