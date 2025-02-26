  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 26, 2025 04:37 GMT
Nate Oats
Nate Oats's Crimson Tide had a huge offensive game with Mark Sears leading the attack. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide put together a blistering scoring performance in a beating of No. 24 Mississippi State, 111-73. The Tide (23-5, 12-3 in the SEC) moved into sole possession of second place in the SEC with Georgia's loss, a game and a half behind No. 1 Auburn. Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8 in the SEC) took a brutal loss and is likely to fall out of the AP poll's top 25.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Player Stats and Box Score

Mississippi State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
R. Kugel430103016
C. Matthews652301332
J. Hubbard2124101433
RJ Melendez1153231129
M. Nwoko681101115
C. Harris Jr.222000219
K. Murphy18111035127
S. Jones Jr.300000313
D. Warren00100206
H. Alexander00000002
M. Russell21000025
Alabama

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
L. Philon1005102226
M. Sears21310303129
G. Nelson672103324
C. Youngblood2731000226
C. Omoruyi881100319
A. Holloway1315200223
M. Dioubate10113002017
J. Stevenson941001121
A. Sherrell730000213
M. Scharnowski00000002
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Summary

The game was competitive early as a Josh Hubbard layup pulled Mississippi State within 12-9. But a 12-2 Alabama run inflated the Tide lead to double digits. That run included 3-pointers from Mark Sears and Labaron Philon. Another Sears 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half stretched Alabama's midpoint advantage to 53-27.

State didn't pull closer than 24 points after halftime. The final margin of 38 points was an amazing domination on both ends of the floor. Alabama shot 22-for-45 (48.9%) from 3-point range Meanwhile, Mississippi State had only 28 total baskets and was 6-for-30 from long distance.

State was led by 21 points from Josh Hubbard, who shot just 8-for-22 for the game. The Bulldogs benefitted from 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench from Keshawn Murphy. RJ Melendez added 11 points.

Alabama was led by Chris Youngblood, who had 27 points and shot 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Sears had 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Tide offense. Aden Holloway (13 points and three 3-pointers), Philon (10 points and five assists) and Mouhamed Dioubate (10 points and 11 rebounds) helped Alabama roll easily to victory.

Alabama will return to action on Saturday by visiting No. 5 Tennessee. Mississippi State will seek its 20th victory of the year on Saturday when the Bulldogs host unranked LSU. The Bulldogs finish SEC play with three straight unranked teams and could make up some postseason ground.

Edited by Joe Cox
