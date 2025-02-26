Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide put together a blistering scoring performance in a beating of No. 24 Mississippi State, 111-73. The Tide (23-5, 12-3 in the SEC) moved into sole possession of second place in the SEC with Georgia's loss, a game and a half behind No. 1 Auburn. Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8 in the SEC) took a brutal loss and is likely to fall out of the AP poll's top 25.

Ad

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Player Stats and Box Score

Mississippi State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN R. Kugel 4 3 0 1 0 3 0 16 C. Matthews 6 5 2 3 0 1 3 32 J. Hubbard 21 2 4 1 0 1 4 33 RJ Melendez 11 5 3 2 3 1 1 29 M. Nwoko 6 8 1 1 0 1 1 15 C. Harris Jr. 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 19 K. Murphy 18 11 1 0 3 5 1 27 S. Jones Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 D. Warren 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 6 H. Alexander 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 M. Russell 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 5

Ad

Trending

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Philon 10 0 5 1 0 2 2 26 M. Sears 21 3 10 3 0 3 1 29 G. Nelson 6 7 2 1 0 3 3 24 C. Youngblood 27 3 1 0 0 0 2 26 C. Omoruyi 8 8 1 1 0 0 3 19 A. Holloway 13 1 5 2 0 0 2 23 M. Dioubate 10 11 3 0 0 2 0 17 J. Stevenson 9 4 1 0 0 1 1 21 A. Sherrell 7 3 0 0 0 0 2 13 M. Scharnowski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Ad

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Summary

The game was competitive early as a Josh Hubbard layup pulled Mississippi State within 12-9. But a 12-2 Alabama run inflated the Tide lead to double digits. That run included 3-pointers from Mark Sears and Labaron Philon. Another Sears 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half stretched Alabama's midpoint advantage to 53-27.

State didn't pull closer than 24 points after halftime. The final margin of 38 points was an amazing domination on both ends of the floor. Alabama shot 22-for-45 (48.9%) from 3-point range Meanwhile, Mississippi State had only 28 total baskets and was 6-for-30 from long distance.

Ad

State was led by 21 points from Josh Hubbard, who shot just 8-for-22 for the game. The Bulldogs benefitted from 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench from Keshawn Murphy. RJ Melendez added 11 points.

Alabama was led by Chris Youngblood, who had 27 points and shot 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Sears had 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Tide offense. Aden Holloway (13 points and three 3-pointers), Philon (10 points and five assists) and Mouhamed Dioubate (10 points and 11 rebounds) helped Alabama roll easily to victory.

Alabama will return to action on Saturday by visiting No. 5 Tennessee. Mississippi State will seek its 20th victory of the year on Saturday when the Bulldogs host unranked LSU. The Bulldogs finish SEC play with three straight unranked teams and could make up some postseason ground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here