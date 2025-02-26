Mizzou coach Dennis Gates shows gratitude towards coaching staff & players for changing the landscape of the team: "It's just that simple" 

After a winless SEC season last year, Dennis Gates' Missouri team has turned things around and is currently ranked No. 14. The Tigers went 25-10 in Gates' debut 2022-23 season but finished last season with a jarring 8-24 record, without any wins in conference contests.

Ad

Missouri has bounced back in Gates' third season as coach, with a 21-7 record thus far and a 10-5 record in a competitive SEC conference. Gates thanked his staff for the admirable comeback.

“Well, I credit our planning, meaning our staff,” Gates said, as per On3. “They did a great job throughout the summer. The players that were returning … they did a tremendous job. You know, things like that (aren’t) possible unless you are given an opportunity … I think everybody else got fired.

Ad

Trending

"They could have possibly had a 10-win season, but their administration, their board didn’t give them an opportunity. And I thank my administration, I thank my board for being able to give me an opportunity. It’s just that simple.”

NCAA Basketball: South Carolina at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Gates is grateful for the impact his players have had in this successful season.

Ad

“We’re in a changing time in college athletics,” Gates said. “I’ve been taught how to build programs by Leonard Hamilton. We’ve done it, me and my staff at Cleveland State, with the players that we had, and obviously here at Missouri our first year. And then our mindset was just, let’s rebuild it again.

Ad

"And I just thank these guys for sticking with it, executing the game plan from top to bottom, our leaders, meaning our captains, tomorrow, Tamar Bates, Jeremy Sanchez, Caleb Grill, they have led a certain way and (Anthony) Robinson is our future captain, as well. So those guys have done nothing but lead, and it belongs to the players.”

Ad

NCAA Basketball: South Carolina at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Tamar Bates & Caleb Grill: Seniors leading the way for Dennis Gates' Mizzou

Bates and Grill are both seniors who saw Missouri through last season's shortcomings. Both guards are thriving as Gates' Tigers find new life this year. Grill is averaging 13.7 points per game, with Bates right behind him at 13.2. The seniors are also both shooting over 50% from the field.

Ad

In Missouri's most recent matchup, a 101-71 win over South Carolina, Gates led Missouri with 22 points and added five rebounds. Bates also put up double-digit points with 11.

NCAA Basketball: South Carolina at Missouri - Source: Imagn

The senior stars will aim to keep working with Coach Gates and the rest of the Missouri staff to continue the team's success into March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here