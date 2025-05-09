Mizzou's David Nutt returns to assistant coaching role after beating cancer last year

David Nutt is heading back to Mizzou. The assistant coach is returning to his full-time gig after beating cancer in October, the Tigers men's basketball team announced on X on Friday:

"I am more excited than ever to return to an on-court position as an assistant and going on my ninth season with Coach Dennis Gates," Nutt said in the quote shared on X. "Coach Gates is a tremendous leader and I am honored and humbled not only to work alongside him but our entire basketball staff. I can't wait for the return of our team next month."

"Dickey" Nutt joined the Missouri staff in April 2022 after recent stints at Florida State and Cleveland State. Since then, he has helped guide the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and two 20-plus win seasons.

The coach shared his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and was ultimately declared cancer-free in October. This past season, he served as an assistant to the head coach/senior advisor, but he will return to his former position this fall.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Coach Nutt back to an on-court coaching position as a full-time assistant," Gates said. "His experience and basketball knowledge make him a huge asset to our program and his familiarity with our players and team allows him to make an immediate impact this season.

"Coach Nutt is a fighter in every sense of the way and after his biggest victory yet, we're thrilled to have him back as an assistant as we compete to win titles on the court."

Nutt has also served in head coach roles at Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri State. He's a veteran coach whose impact is valuable to the Tigers, and Nutt will resume his coaching duties and look to lead Mizzou to greatness.

NCAA Basketball: Southeast Missouri State at Kansas - Source: Imagn

Mizzou's turnaround 2024-25 season

Things looked grim for the Tigers at the end of the 2023-24 season as they finished 8-24, going winless in the SEC. Just one season before, the first under Gates, Mizzou went 25-10 to finish the season ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll. That successful season felt far away after the shortcomings of 2023-24.

The Tigers bounced back this season. The team went 10-8 in a dominant SEC and received a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Missouri was upset by No. 11 Drake in the First Round, but their turnaround from the previous season was impressive.

Mizzou spent time in the AP Top 25, peaking at No. 14. Gates' squad will aim to build on this momentum next season and find success with Nutt's help.

