"Models are glad she plays basketball": College hoops fans buzz as Azzi Fudd shares her makeover snippets from 2025 WNBA draft

Azzi Fudd tried out a new look at the 2025 WNBA draft, drawing praise from fans on social media. On Tuesday, the UConn guard shared behind-the-scenes snippets of her makeover for the event, sparking further conversations among college hoops fans online.

Fudd attended the draft to support teammate Paige Bueckers, who was selected first overall.

She posted a "Get Ready With Me" video for the event on TikTok, and fans appreciated how beautiful she looked.

“Models are glad she plays basketball,” a fan wrote.

“Azzi is in her active era and i couldn’t be happier,” another fan wrote.

“Azzi serving as usual!!” someone else wrote.

College hoops fans buzz as Azzi Fudd shares her makeover snippets from 2025 WNBA draft. Credit: TikTok/@azzi35

More fans reacted to this video.

“Azzi was born to be a model,” someone wrote.

“she looked so beautiful and she wasn’t even getting drafted,” another person said.

“Azzi, you cleared last night!!!! You were eatingggg and I knew you were blowing your hair out!! It looked so good,” another fan commented.

College hoops fans buzz as Azzi Fudd shares her makeover snippets from 2025 WNBA draft. Credit: TikTok/@azzi35

It was an all-around good night for Fudd and her friend Bueckers, who was selected by the Dallas Wings with the first pick.

Fudd was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft and was projected as a first-round pick. However, she decided she would return to school to “work on everything I need to work on."

Azzi Fudd congratulates Paige Bueckers after WNBA draft

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn

After spending the entire event and afterparty beside Bueckers, Fudd sent the Dallas Wings guard a congratulatory message on social media.

"Paige, congratulations! I am so so proud of you," Fudd said in a FaceTime to Bueckers.

Fudd is expected to lead the Huskies next season as they aim to defend the national title. UConn were crowned NCAA champions after beating South Carolina 82-59 in the championship game on April 6.

