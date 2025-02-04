Mom Kia Brooks reacts with 2 words after $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson’s inclusion in Ann Meyers Drysdale Award finalists

Momager Kia Brooks sent encouraging words to her daughter Flau'jae Johnson after the LSU women's basketball standout player was named one of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award finalists. Brooks shared an image of Johnson's inclusion in the awards on her Instagram story following the announcement.

"Keep going," she captioned the story.

Kia Brooks sends encouraging words to daughter Flau'jae Johnson following award announcement on IG. Image via @kiajbrooks

Johnson is one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season. Averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 43.8 percent shooting per game, the LSU junior guard has been an important leader for Kim Mulkey's talented team and scored her third straight 20-point game on Sunday against Mississippi State.

Trending

Johnson was named alongside teammate Aneesah Morrow, who recently became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to record at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career. Morrow is also tied for the sixth most rebounds in NCAA DI history with LSU’s Sylvia Fowles, having recorded 1,570 career rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa, from April 4-6.

Flau'jae Johnson reflects on LSU win vs Mississippi

LSU women's basketball defeated Mississippi 81-67 on Sunday afternoon in the PMAC. Flau'Jae Johnson relished the win, saying it was personal.

"“It was personal,” Johnson said. “After we lost last year, I took that to heart and then she went on Twitter saying I was “Lil Four” so I’ve been thinking about that since last year. I’m a competitor, so I didn’t care about how much I scored as long as I did what I did on defense and I had four blocks so, Big Four.”

Expand Tweet

Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 77-73, with Jerkaila Jordan expressing how motivated she was after the win. This year, the tables turned, with Johnson holding Jordan to nine points on 2-of-12 shooting in 24 minutes while dominating the game with 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes of play.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey also reacted to Johnson’s defense against Jordan after the game.

“Well, listening to a scouting report and what to take away on straight line drives, and then, Flau’jae has length,” Mulkey said. "And then when you add the length, when she gets her hands up, doesn’t come down and foul, you’re going to have to make a shot against a taller player and she had four blocks. I didn’t know it was personal, that was funny, but I don’t care what it takes to motivate yourself. Jordan is a great player. She’s from Louisiana and I’m very familiar with her.”

With the win, LSU has now improved to 23-1 overall and 8-1 in SEC play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here