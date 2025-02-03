Mom Kia Brooks reacts with 4-words to quote $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson’s song after another dominant display vs Mississippi State

Kia Brooks is always keeping track of her daughter's performances for LSU. Flau'jae Johnson, who has a NIL value of $1.5 million (per On3), had a solid performance against Mississippi State on Sunday, getting attention from Brooks.

In 38 minutes, Johnson finished with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. She shot 6 of 12, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, as the No. 6-ranked Tigers (23-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) coasted to an 81-67 victory.

Brooks reacted to her daughter's performance on Instagram with a humorous four-word sentence that quoted one of Johnson's songs.

"It ain't my fault," Brooks wrote on Monday.

Kia Brooks reacts to Flau'jae Johnson's performance on social media (image credit: instagram/kiajbrooks)

Kia Brooks exposed Flau'jae Johnson for being late once

Flau'jae Johnson often shares lighthearted moments with her mother, including on Thursday before LSU's game against Oklahoma.

Brooks and her family waited for Johnson to pick them up at the airport after they arrived from Atlanta, Georgia. However, the LSU star took a while to arrive and Brooks talked about the moment on her Instagram story.

"Somebody be lying, somebody be lying. That was the longest. You got a ticket," Brooks said. "She said she was 20 mins away, never again."

This season, Johnson is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 games. She is shooting 48.4% and 36.7% from beyond the arc, showcasing herself as one of the best players in women's college basketball.

Her efforts have helped LSU become one of the best teams in the country. The Tigers are putting up 88.3 points on 47.1% shooting, including 33.3% from downtown and defeating opponents by 24.7 points.

Johnson and the No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers will be back in action on Thursday when they face the Missouri Tigers (12-12, 1-8 SEC) at Mizzou Arena. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.

