Mom Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction as Hamiley Arenas finishes off tough move at the Mamba Invitational

Laura Govan had a proud mom moment at the Mamba Invitational as she watched her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, showcase her skills on the court.

The TV actress and entrepreneur, best known for her roles in Almost Amazing (2017), JC Tha Barber (2017) and Basketball Wives LA (2011), shared a clip of Hamiley executing a slick dribble in a tight spot before finishing with a smooth layup.

“And one mama,” Govan wrote on her Instagram story on Monday, tagging both her daughter and the tournament’s official handle, expressing excitement of seeing Hamiley thrive in a competitive environment, as the youngest Arenas sibling continues to build her basketball journey.

Credit: IG/@lauramgovan

Hamiley is the daughter of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan. The pair share four children, with Hamiley being the youngest daughter. She enrolled at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks for her freshman season in 2024 and has made her mark with standout performances.

Hamiley is not alone in this greatness, as basketball runs deep in the Arenas family. Laura herself was once a standout player at New Mexico State University before transitioning into acting and entrepreneurship.

The eldest daughter, Izela, already played her freshman year at Louisville after a strong career at Sierra Canyon, while their eldest son, Alijah, was a five-star prospect at Chatsworth High, committing to USC.

Hamiley, standing at 5-foot-10, plays as a versatile combo guard capable of handling multiple roles on the floor.

During the 2024-25 season, she averaged an impressive 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 25 games, numbers that rank well above the national average.

A member of the Class of 2028, she is already drawing early attention for her ability to impact games at both ends of the court.

Hamiley Arenas hit over 500 points in her freshman year

Hamiley Arenas, daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, made a statement in her first high school season.

Playing for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, the freshman crossed the 500-point milestone in January, eventually closing the campaign with 583 points across 25 games.

Beyond scoring, she was the heartbeat of the team, leading in assists (78), rebounds (262), steals (69) and blocks (23).

She also topped the charts in shooting efficiency, including field-goal percentage (39%), 3-point shooting (26%) and free throws (66%).

Her standout year was capped in January when she earned her first Division I offer from the University of Wisconsin, a moment she proudly shared on Instagram.