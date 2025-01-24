"Money doesn't solve all the problems": 42YO college basketball coach Will Wade makes his feelings known about changes in NIL structure

Will Wade, the current head coach of McNeese basketball and former LSU coach, shared his candid views on the impact of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals in college basketball. During his appearance on Wake Up Mintzy, Wade delved into the realities of recruiting in the modern era and the evolving dynamics of college sports.

Wade's controversial tenure at LSU ended after he was caught on a federal wiretap discussing unethical recruiting practices, which led to his firing. Now at McNeese, Wade is offering his perspective on how NIL has reshaped the landscape of college basketball. The Instagram page of On3 NIL posted a series of pictures capturing his thoughts on the new development. He said:

"Everybody acts like, ‘Ah, the best teams are going to get the best players,’ but to me, there’s a couple of factors. One, you’ve gotta have the money. Two, then you’ve gotta be able to have the relationship to get the right players with the money. And then three, you’ve gotta have the sense to be able to fit it all together. Just because you have money, money doesn’t solve all the problems."

Trending

According to Wade, recruiting is much more complex than just having financial resources at your disposal. Three major factors contribute to building a successful program: financial resources, strong relationships and the ability to integrate these elements cohesively.

Will Wade on balancing between money and relationships

Wade believes players should take full advantage of the opportunities to earn what they can. He also believes that if a fan base is willing to invest heavily in their program to bring in top-tier talent, that’s a positive development. In the interview, Wade said:

"I don’t understand what veverybody’s all up in arms about it. This is just the free market at work. If somebody decides it’s worth a certain amount for somebody to go to whatever school, I think that’s great for the kids, I think it’s great for the schools. I think it levels the playing field quite a bit."

He also pointed to Alabama’s current status as a top contender for the national championship, highlighting how a program can excel without being among the highest spenders.

Wade also addressed the issue of programs that have spent a considerable amount of money to assemble top-tier rosters. Wade acknowledged:

"Now, don’t get me wrong, having a bunch of money helps. That’ll help. But it doesn’t solve every problem. You’ve still gotta have the relationships to get to the right people to get to the right kids, to spend that money on. Either that or you’re just going to have a bunch of money and overpay for mediocre players."

Overall, Wade’s reflections on the current state of college basketball recruitment provide a balanced perspective on NIL.

Also read: McNeese State basketball: 5 unreal transfer portal additions made by Will Wade ft. Brandon Murray

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here