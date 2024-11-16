  • home icon
  • Monmouth vs. Rutgers: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Zach Martini (Nov. 15)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 16, 2024 13:38 GMT
NCAA Basketball: St. Peter
Zach Martini and Rutgers take on Monmouth - Source: Imagn

The 24th-ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights defended home court on Friday night as they secured a 98-81 win over the Monmouth Hawks at the Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights completely controlled the game and were in cruise control for the most part.

The Monmouth Hawks (0-4) remain winless and are 0-3 on the road. However, their offense stepped up, with guard Abdi Bashir Jr. recording 38 points in a losing cause.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) were led by guard Dylan Harper, who registered 20 points on nine shot attempts.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the Monmouth Hawks and Rutgers Scarlet Knights box scores to see how the game unfolded.

Monmouth vs. Rutgers box score

Team

First Half

Second Half

Final Score

Monmouth

30

51

81

Rutgers

47

51

98

Monmouth Hawks box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Jordan Meka

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

1

0

2

0

Cornelius Robinson III

F

1-7

0-1

1-2

5

8

2

2

0

1

3

3

Abdi Basjir Jr.

G

11-23

10-17

6-6

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

38

Madison Durr

G

7-16

1-1

2-2

1

3

4

3

0

3

3

17

Jack Collins

G

2-9

2-8

0-0

1

4

5

2

0

3

4

6

Quinn Peters

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jaret Valencia

F

1-2

0-0

0-0

1

2

1

0

0

0

4

2

Chris Morgan

F

3-4

0-0

1-1

1

2

0

1

0

0

1

7

Dok Muordar

C

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lucas Orchard

G

1-1

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

Justin Ray

G

3-6

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

6

Aric Demings

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

Jack Leahy

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Corey Miller

G

0-2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Andrew Ball

G

0-1

0-1

0-0

1

3

0

0

0

0

1

0

Sam Fagan

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rutgers Scarlet Knights box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Emmanuel Ogbole

C

1-1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

2

1

2

Zach Martini

C

7-10

4-7

0-0

2

3

1

1

0

2

2

18

Jordan Derkack

G

1-2

0-1

4-4

1

6

9

2

0

2

2

6

Dylan Harper

G

6-9

2-3

6-6

0

5

6

0

2

1

2

20

Ace Bailey

G

5-10

1-3

6-8

0

6

0

2

1

2

1

17

Lathan Sommerville

C

4-8

0-0

2-5

1

7

0

1

2

1

2

10

Max Fradkin

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Peter Noble

G

0-0

0-0

0-0-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PJ Hayes IV

G

3-5

3-4

2-2

2

4

2

1

0

1

1

11

Jamichael Davis

G

3-5

0-0

3-4

0

1

2

0

0

0

3

9

Tyson Acuff

G

1-2

1-2

2-3

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

5

Monmouth vs. Rutgers Game Summary

The Monmouth Hawks did well offensively on the back of Abdi Bashir Jr. as the team went 13-of-29 (44.8%) from 3-point range. The Hawks crashed the offensive glass with 14 offensive rebounds. The team recorded 10 turnovers and scored 26 points in the paint. However, even with all of their offensive numbers, they never held a lead in this game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights shot the ball well, going 59.6% from the field, including an impressive 55.0% from beyond the arc. They attempted 32 free throws. Zach Martini was a major part of Rutgers' shooting success as he went 7-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and finished with 18 points.

The team held a 37-28 advantage in rebounding and had five blocks. The offense played at a great pace, recording 24 fastbreak points.

Rutgers led by 24 at one point and took its foot off the gas, eventually earning a 17-point win.

Edited by Brad Taningco
हिन्दी