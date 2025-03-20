  • home icon
  • Montana vs. Wisconsin: Player stats and box scores for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 20, 2025 18:28 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Wisconsin vs. Michigan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Wisconsin vs. Michigan - Source: Imagn

We have an early first-round matchup in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers are leading the 14th-seeded Montana Grizzlies 40-32. Forward Steven Crowl is leading all scorers in this game with 10 points while the bench for Wisconsin has a 10-3 scoring advantage.

Let's take a deeper dive into the Montana vs. Wisconsin box score and see how the game has progressed through the first 20 minutes.

Montana vs. Wisconsin box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Montana32 32
Wisconsin40 40
Montana Grizzlies box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Te'Jon SawyerF3-71-21-214200118
Kai JohnsonG3-72-30-001000018
Malik MooreG2-51-20-002110105
Brandon WhitneyG1-30-00-101000002
Joe PridgenG3-60-10-034010126
Jensen BradtkeF 1-21-20-000000103
Money WilliamsG 0-10-10-001311110
Austin PattersonG 0-10-00-001000000
Wisconsin Badgers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-AFTM-A3PM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Nolan WinterF2-30-01-115111005
Steven CrowlF4-62-30-0120000010
John BlackwellG3-60-22-203120108
Max KlesmitG0-20-00-002200110
John TonjeG2-42-31-112101217
Xavier AmosF3-60-20-013002006
Carter GilmoreF 1-30-20-002011022
Jack JanickiG 0-00-00-000100010
Kamari McGeeG 1-20-00-001000202

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
