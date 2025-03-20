Montana vs. Wisconsin: Player stats and box scores for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
We have an early first-round matchup in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers are leading the 14th-seeded Montana Grizzlies 40-32. Forward Steven Crowl is leading all scorers in this game with 10 points while the bench for Wisconsin has a 10-3 scoring advantage.
Let's take a deeper dive into the Montana vs. Wisconsin box score and see how the game has progressed through the first 20 minutes.
Montana vs. Wisconsin box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Montana
32
32
Wisconsin
40
40
Montana Grizzlies box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Te'Jon Sawyer
F
3-7
1-2
1-2
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
8
Kai Johnson
G
3-7
2-3
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
Malik Moore
G
2-5
1-2
0-0
0
2
1
1
0
1
0
5
Brandon Whitney
G
1-3
0-0
0-1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Joe Pridgen
G
3-6
0-1
0-0
3
4
0
1
0
1
2
6
Jensen Bradtke
F
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
Money Williams
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
1
3
1
1
1
1
0
Austin Patterson
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin Badgers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
FTM-A
3PM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Nolan Winter
F
2-3
0-0
1-1
1
5
1
1
1
0
0
5
Steven Crowl
F
4-6
2-3
0-0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
John Blackwell
G
3-6
0-2
2-2
0
3
1
2
0
1
0
8
Max Klesmit
G
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
2
2
0
0
1
1
0
John Tonje
G
2-4
2-3
1-1
1
2
1
0
1
2
1
7
Xavier Amos
F
3-6
0-2
0-0
1
3
0
0
2
0
0
6
Carter Gilmore
F
1-3
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
1
1
0
2
2
Jack Janicki
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
Kamari McGee
G
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
2
