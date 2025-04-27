Months after Charlie Baker's calls to ban college sports gambling, NCAA strikes deal to sell data to sportsbooks

Months after NCAA president Charlie Baker called for a ban on college sports gambling, the NCAA agreed to sell its gambling data to sportsbooks through Genius Sports, Sportico reported.

Ad

The move announced on Friday will allow Genius Sports the right to sell live data from every NCAA championship sport through 2032, in an expansion of an original college sports gambling deal between both sides. Financial details of the deal weren't reported.

Events available include the men's and women's basketball March Madness tournaments but not the regular season or the College Football Playoff games.

Contrary to professional leagues, the NCAA has always kept a distance from gambling companies. While the Association and Genius have kept a relationship since 2018, there has been no advertising of gambling companies at NCAA events.

Ad

Trending

Only four months ago, Charlie Baker appeared before the Senate pleading for more control over sports betting, arguing security concerns. According to Baker, around 12% of the abuse athletes receive on social media comes from disgruntled bettors. He also mentioned a case in which the NCAA had to put a security detail because of a threat posted by a gambler.

That wasn't the only time Baker called for more control on gambling. About a year ago, the NCAA leader had called for a ban on prop bets through a statement, with the intention of guarding the integrity of the game.

Ad

"Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity and competition and leading to student athletes and professional athletes getting harassed. The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets," the NCAA statement read.

Ad

While sports gambling data deals are common for professional leagues, college sports presented a unique challenge, as it was unclear who the data belonged to.

Prop bets at the heart of NCAA college sports gambling issues

Most of the college sports gambling concerns for the NCAA come from player prop bets. With thousands of players competing, maintaining the integrity of the competition can be a tall task, especially with many players with limited earnings.

Ad

Player prop bets have been an issue in the NBA as well. Jontay Porter was banned from the league after it was found that he participated in a prop bet fraud scheme, refusing to play to keep his numbers under the line.

In that regard, the deal with Genius Sports could help the NCAA maintain better control over college sports gambling. Under the agreement, sportsbooks would agree to limit the "risky bets". That would limit the amount or type of prop bets open to the public, minimizing the risk of tanking or match-fixing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here