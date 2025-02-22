“More impressive with the hairstyle”: College hoops fans react as Dawn Staley’s impressive highlight clip resurfaces

CBS Sports' We Need to Talk posted on Instagram Thursday to remind college hoops fans that before she was the seasoned, three-time national championship-winning coach of South Carolina, Dawn Staley was a baller herself.

The post included a photo of Staley during her time playing basketball for the University of Virginia, as well as a video clip from her college days.

"Coach was HOOPIN’ hoopin’ 🔥," the Instagram caption read.

Fans flodded the comments with their reactions to the post. Some pointed to the nostalgia of the post as seen through Staley's signature 1990s haircut.

"More impressive with the hairstyle😂"

"The hairstyle brings back a ton of memories."

Others said they already knew that Staley was a star before the Instagram post.

"Coach was a certified DAWG✅"

"We knew this tho.😂😂🔥"

Comments including only emojis to evoke praise for Staley were also popular.

"🐐"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Dawn Staley's playing career

Despite coaching at South Carolina for the past 17 seasons, Staley spent her own college years at the University of Virginia. The point guard led the Cavaliers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 1991 Final Four.

Staley was also a two-time National Player of the Year at Virginia and a three-time Kodak All-American. She went on to have a professional career, playing in the ABL and then in the WNBA for the Sting and Comets.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

The point guard was a five-time WNBA All-Star and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Her basketball excellence led to her being named to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame the following year.

Last month, Dawn Staley was also inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2025 along with legendary Duke and Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski and Spanish legend Pau Gasol.

