"More than just a team": Kentucky's Reece Potter reflects on deep-rooted culture surrounding Wildcats basketball 

Former Miami RedHawks center Reece Potter entered the transfer portal in March and committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in April. His signing cemented the Wildcats as the No. 2 portal class in the country according to On3.

Potter played basketball for Lexington Catholic, 15 minutes away from Rupp Arena. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, he spoke about the deep-rooted culture and the pride surrounding the Kentucky basketball team from both players and fans.

"I feel like now I'm more in the moment, I know it's kind of wild versus looking from the outside," Potter said. "We go to these camps and stuff like that. And these people show how much they love Kentucky basketball. The fanbase is wild. I feel like it's not just a basketball team. It's more like a culture surrounding Kentucky basketball.

"We were able to go to London, Kentucky and some different places and really learn what it meant to be a Kentucky basketball player. I feel like I knew from being a Lexington kid but I feel like everyone's bought in on what it means to be a Kentucky basketball player now. Just from hearing different people's stories of how much they've loved Kentucky basketball, for how long and their parents loved it. It's been kind of wild to hear from those people," he added.

Reece Potter reveals shock at Kentucky recruitment

Reece Potter averaged 6.3 points (45.4% FG, 39.8% 3PT), 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Miami RedHawks in two seasons when he entered the portal. He was recruited by several programs including UConn Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Potter revealed his reaction to being recruited by the Wildcats including a hilarious anecdote of how his father thought that it was a prank:

“It was kind of wild. So, you know, Coach Fueger messaged me and, when he reached out, I thought, like, I didn’t believe, like, Kentucky reached out to me.

“I showed my dad. I was actually in Lexington. So, you know, I was like, 'Dad, I think Kentucky just reached out to me?' And he was like, 'Nah, you’re lying,' you know. You know, you have all the coaches that reach out to you once you hit the portal," he added.

Reece Potter filled the last spot on Mark Pope's roster after the Kentucky coach revealed in April that he was looking for a bench option who wouldn't mind playing limited minutes next season.

