"More raw talent with a ton of upside": Ace Bailey gets nod over Cooper Flagg in shocking prediction from 76ers' Paul George

Sixers star Paul George has claimed that he would take Rutgers star Ace Bailey over the widely rated Cooper Flagg of the Duke Blue Devils as his first-overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The former Fresno State star said this in the latest edition of his podcast, where he was discussing the potential of both players.

“If I had to pick, I would probably go Ace Bailey. I think Ace Bailey is a little bit more raw talent with still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg, not to say he has no upside, he has amazing upside as well but I think Ace Bailey has a little bit more upside to him. I think he can scratch a little bit more off of his surface than Flagg can,” George said on his podcast.

While Flagg has long been regarded as the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, some analysts are beginning to question whether Bailey might be the better choice.

NCAA Basketball: Sentinel One Classic-Duke at Illinois - Source: Imagn

A few basketball experts have started to entertain the idea that Bailey’s skill set and potential could surpass Flagg’s, with Fox analyst Casey Jacobsen among those expressing a similar view to George’s.

“I actually think that Cooper Flagg’s gonna go No. 2. I think that Ace Bailey should be seriously considered by NBA general managers, and here’s why. While Cooper Flagg maybe has the higher floor, I think that Ace Bailey has the higher ceiling as a scorer”, Jacobsen said on Fox.

Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey’s seasons compared ahead of NBA Draft

One thing is clear based on the conversation around the draft—both Flagg and Bailey are highly rated.

NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Rutgers - Source: Imagn

In the current season, Flagg has averaged 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while he is shooting 48.6% from the field.

Meanwhile, Bailey has averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while he has shot 46.4% from the field.

According to bookmakers, ESPN.com and Tankathon.com, Flagg is still the No. 1 pick for the summer draft.

Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Bailey are currently ranked at No. 2 and No. 3 picks respectively.

