"Most boring interviewees I've ever been around": Geno Auriemma takes playful jab at UConn trio over post-game duties

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team secured a dominating 70-50 victory over the Creighton Bluejays to win their 23rd Big East Tournament on Monday. Led by standout performances from Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd, the Huskies controlled the game despite committing 17 turnovers.

UConn’s defense held Creighton to just 50 points, which was their second-lowest total in the tournament. This win marked UConn’s 36th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

During the postgame conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma took a playful jab at Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd. He poked fun at their post-game media performance after they left the podium.

"Yeah, well first off, I hope everybody was able to catch how much information these guys gave you and how fast they were talking," Auriemma said. "So hopefully you recorded it. They're the most boring interviewees I've ever been around in my life. And you can imagine coaching them because that's basically what I get when I ask them stuff.”

UConn’s path to the championship

Paige Bueckers scored a game-high 24 points to help the Huskies secure their fifth straight Big East Tournament title. She also added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Sarah Strong had a strong all-around game, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists, and three blocks. Azzi Fudd also contributed 13 points, while KK Arnold and Kaitlyn Chen chipped in seven points each.

What’s next for UConn Huskies

UC Paige Bueckers’ standout performance earned her a third consecutive Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player selection. The Huskies hold an impressive 31-3 record heading into the NCAA Tournament. UConn will have about 10 days off to rest and prepare before their first NCAA Tournament matchup.

The Huskies will find out their tournament draw and opponent on Selection Sunday, which will take place on Mar. 16. UConn’s win over Creighton not only reinforced their dominance in the Big East but also set a positive tone as they shift their focus to the NCAA Tournament.

