"Most complete performance of the season": Analyst raves about No. 6 Alabama as Crimson Tide records impressive 111-73 win over No. 24 MSST

Mike LaTulip, host of "On The Field of 68: After Dark," praised No. 6 Alabama's 111-73 win over No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs as one of the Crimson Tide's most complete performances.

LaTulip analyzed the performance along with co-hosts John Fanta and Tyler Hansbrough on Tuesday.

"This is one of the most complete performances of the season for Alabama tonight and honestly, we can look at the 22 3s. It started on the defensive end tonight and that's been a point of emphasis for Nate Oats," LaTulip said.

LaTulip went ahead to praise the "balls" on Oats for some of his decisions this season while also pointing out that the coach is aware that the only thing that could stop his team from the title is the defense.

However, despite LaTulip's praise for Alabama's defensive shift, Oats was not pleased with his team in that department. After the game, Oats said:

“I wasn’t happy with the defense in the second half. We’ve only had one game that we had better defensive efficiency in the second half. That was the LSU one where we weren’t very good in the first half. ... You could use the excuse it’s hard to play with a lead. If you’re immature, it’s hard to play with a lead. Hard on defense.”

Alabama sinks Mississippi State with flurry of 3s

No. 6 Alabama put on a three-point shooting clinic in the 111-73 victory over No. 24 Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide set a season-high with 22 made 3-pointers, hitting 48.9% from deep.

Chris Youngblood led the charge with a season-best 27 points, knocking down 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. Mark Sears recorded 21 points and 10 assists while making 5 of 12 from 3-point range.

Jarin Stevenson was perfect from deep, going 3 for 3 off the bench, while reserve guard Aden Holloway added 13 points, five assists and three triples.

Mouhamed Dioubate posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Labaron Philon chipped in with 10 points and five assists.

With the win, Alabama improved to 23-5 overall and 12-3 in the SEC. Next, they face a tough road test against No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday, while Mississippi State returns home to take on LSU.

