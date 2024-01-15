"Most overhyped high school player": College hoops world tears down Bronny James after he fumbles in first start for USC

Bronny James got his first start in USC colors on Saturday when the Trojans squared up against Colorado. The point guard got the opportunity with starters Isaiah Collier, Joshua Morgan and Boogie Ellis out with injuries.

James was ineffective during the first half as visiting USC held the lead, and his struggles persisted in the second half when Colorado took control and won 68-58. He ended the game 0-for-7, including three misses from the 3-point range.

The underwhelming performance by Bronny James didn’t impress many college basketball fans. It was an opportunity for Lebron James’ son to prove himself and potentially earn a starting spot. However, he blew it up with a horrific performance.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions online.

Bronny James' college basketball career so far

Bronny James’ college basketball career hasn't gone smoothly. The guard was unable to start the season after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. He needed four months before gaining full recovery.

Promptly attended to by the program's medical staff at the Galen Center, he was transported to the hospital and spent three days in the intensive care unit.

James finally made his highly anticipated debut against Long Beach State on Dec. 10. He had played exclusively from the bench and only got his first start for USC (8-9) against Colorado (12-5) on Saturday. He is averaging 5.2 points, 1.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in nine games.

Will Bronny James declare for the 2024 NBA draft?

Bronny James was expected to play one season in college basketball before transitioning to the NBA in 2024. However, that dream looks hard to achieve considering his performance this season.

As it stands, there's a chance James won't enter the draft if his game time and performance don't improve. He was projected to go undrafted in the latest ESPN mock draft made by two experts, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo. A year ago, Givony had James as a lottery pick.

Not entering the draft is obviously a way to avoid the embarrassment of not getting drafted. James has been brilliant defensively but will need to improve on his ball handling and shooting to be a top NBA prospect.