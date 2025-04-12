"Most overrated player ever”: College hoops fans react as UCF guard Dior Johnson enters transfer portal

After being a journeyman in high school, Dior Johnson is seemingly following the same path in college. On Friday, the UCF guard entered the transfer portal after a season with the program. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.3 steals on 45.9% shooting while coming off the bench to play 8.5 minutes per game.

BRHoops posted the update on Instagram, asking fans where the guard should land in his college journey.

"UCF guard Dior Johnson is entering the transfer portal. Where do y'all think he should hoop? @diorr," the post read.

Fans reacted to Johnson's move in the comment section:

"Go overseas!! Freedom to hoop how he want fr and $$$," a user wrote.

"Man shouldn’t he be in the league by now," a fan commented.

"They have only like 3 players 😭, bro would of had the keys…now I think it’s 2," another user added.

More fans joined in:

"Bro is a good player but gah lee his game is brutal to watch lol . I don’t know how to explain it , from the jumper to the movement style it’s just different lol.," a fan wrote.

"Are we really surprised 😂," a user commented.

"Most overrated player ever," another fan added.

Fans react to Johnson's transfer portal update | @br_hoops/ig

Dior Johnson has a history of changing schools/programs

Dior Johnson entered the CBB circuit as a five-star recruit. He began garnering attention when he was in seventh grade at Saugerties HS. As a freshman, he played for IMG Academy before shifting to Findlay Prep (Nevada). After it closed, he attended Hillcrest Prep (Arizona).

Johnson then moved to Los Angeles for his sophomore year, attending Fairfax and Mayfair and High School. Soon, Oak Hill Academy and Centennial became his next destination while the guard played for Prolific Prep (Napa) and SoCal in his senior year.

With more than 10 Division I offers, Dior Johnson initially committed to Syracuse in 2020 but opted out in less than a year. He leaned towards Oregon months later but recommitted again, beginning his college journey with Pittsburgh. He redshirted with the school, but some legal investigations led to disassociation with the school.

Johnson then played a year with Clarendon College, averaging a 29.7 points per game and leading at UCF last offseason.

