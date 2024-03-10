"Most overrated team in CBB": Kansas fans left fuming as Jayhawks suffer embarrassing loss to Houston in 30-point blowout

Kansas took home its biggest L of the season, as the No. 1 Houston beat them 76-46 on Saturday. The Jayhawks could not put up a fight, as they trailed 34-9 after 15 miniutes and 40-21 at half-time.

This is Houston's first season in the Big-12 Conference, having claimed the outright conference regular-season title. The Cougars were led by Jamal Shead's 13 points with six rebounds and eight assists, and Damian Dunn's 12 points and six rebounds.

Jayhawks fans were unhappy with their team's abysmal performance and took to X to air their frustrations. Many have called the current team one of the worst of all time.

"Kansas is the most overrated team in CBB," one tweeted.

Some fans pointed out the obvious lack of depth in the roster.

Most fans not believe that a team like the Jayhawks would get beaten so resoundingly.

How Kansas Jayhawks fared against Houston

The Jayhawks were slow off the blocks. Hunter Dickinson was the only double-digit scorer on the team with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.

His run was cut short, though, as he left with 11:08 minutes on the clock due to a dislocated shoulder. Coach Self provided an update on Dickinson after the game.

“He will have an MRI to see what the diagnosis is and try to get a gameplan moving forward for him."

Kevin McCullar Jr. went scoreless, playing 15 minutes in the first half and sitting out the second. The guard had tweaked his knee earlier in the week against Kansas State.

“Kevin, he hadn’t done anything since K-State much, and then, today, he felt better, thought he’d try. I wish we wouldn’t have played Kev. It’s a pretty level of concern when your two best players are questionable moving forward,” Coach Self said.

Kansas's offensive woes were evident all game, as they struggled against Houston's defense.

The Jayhawks were forced to take perimeter shots and only managed 15-45, including 3-21 from the 3-point range. Going into March Madness, it will be interesting to see how they pull themselves together.

However, before that, Kansas faces either Cincinnati or West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 Conference championship on Wednesday.

