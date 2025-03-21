Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke: Box Score, stats, and game summary ft. Tyrese Proctor

Cooper Flagg's injury, to borrow a line from Mark Twain, appears to have been greatly exaggerated. No. 1 seed Duke welcomed Flagg back to the lineup and thumped No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's in a 93-49 walloping. The Blue Devils now advance to face Baylor in the second round on Sunday.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke Box Score

Mount St. Mary's

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Adebayo 6 9 1 0 1 2 0 33 D. Hobbs 4 7 2 1 0 4 2 30 J. Cordilia 9 8 2 0 0 1 3 33 J. Ervin 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 16 X. Lipscomb 6 5 3 0 0 1 3 35 A. Keyes 15 4 1 1 0 1 2 30 M. Dread 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 J. Hartman 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Kandre Kebe 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 P. Haigh 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 T. Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Flagg 14 7 4 0 2 1 0 22 T. Proctor 19 3 5 1 0 0 0 24 K. Knueppel 6 3 2 2 0 0 0 19 K. Maluach 11 5 2 0 0 0 3 16 S. James 2 2 3 1 0 0 3 18 C. Foster 12 3 1 2 0 1 1 20 I. Evans 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 D. Harris 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 11 C. Sheffield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 M. Gillis 4 5 1 0 0 0 3 18 N. Begovich 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 6 P. Ngongba 9 8 2 1 3 0 1 19 S. Hubbard 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3

Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke Game Summary

Duke never trailed in the game. The Blue Devils opened up a 13-2 advantage in the game's first three minutes. Flagg converted a three-point play in that initial run. Mount St. Mary's scored the game's next basket, but never again was within single digits of Duke. The Blue Devil lead jumped to 54-28 at halftime.

Duke shot 61% and had just one turnover in the first half. Mount St. Mary's was never closer than a 24-point gap after halftime. Duke built its lead as high as 46 points in the easy victory. Duke was 14-for-37 from 3-point territory in the game.

Duke was led by Tyrese Proctor, who had 19 points and shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Flagg added 14 points in just 22 minutes of playing time. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Caleb Foster added 12 points and Khaman Maluach added 11 points while making all five shot attempts.

Arlandus Keyes was the only player for Mount St. Mary's who reached double digits in scoring. Keyes had 15 points, shooting 5-for-11 from 3-point range. The rest of the Mountaineers were a combined 0-for-16 from long range. As a team, Mount St. Mary's shot just 30% (19-for-62).

Duke will face No. 9 seed Baylor in a Sunday second-round game. Duke figures to be a hefty favorite in that matchup.

