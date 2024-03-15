Mountain West March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams

The Mountain West Conference has sent four of its 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons. Furthermore, the San Diego State Aztecs became the first team since the inception of the conference in 1999-00 to reach the Final Four as they advanced to the national championship last season.

While the Mountain West Conference Tournament is in full swing, the winner of the conference's automatic bid will not be decided until Saturday. Despite this, seven programs have a March Madness case, which would surpass the conference record of six programs. Here's a closer look at those teams below:

Mountain West March Madness Bracket Predictions

#1: Utah State Aggies

The Utah State Aggies are the only Mountain West Conference team that has not played their first game of the tournament after winning the regular season conference title. The Aggies (26-5) will likely reach the postseason.

#2: Nevada Wolf Pack

The Nevada Wolf Pack finished the regular season ranked second in the Mountain West Conference. They fell to the Colorado State Rams by a score of 85-78 in their first game of the tournament on Thursday. The Wolf Pack (26-7) could still make the NCAA Tournament.

#3: Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos are taking on the New Mexico Lobos in their first game of the tournament. The Broncos were 22-9 in the regular season and appear to be on the bubble.

#4: UNLV Rebels

The UNLV Rebels fell 74-71 in overtime to the San Diego State Aztecs in their first game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The loss dropped the Rebels to 19-12 on the season and their postseason chances appear to be slim.

#5: San Diego State Aztecs

The San Diego State Aztecs' 74-71 overtime victory over the UNLV Rebels will strengthen their postseason chances. If they are able to knock off the Utah State Aggies in the semifinals on Friday, the Aztecs (23-9) could solidify their postseason case.

#6: New Mexico Lobos

The New Mexico Lobos are in action against the Boise State Broncos in the first game of the conference tournament after finishing the regular season with a 23-9 record. They appear to be on the bubble as things stand.

#7: Colorado State Rams

The Colorado State Rams were able to bolster their postseason resume by knocking off the Nevada Wolf Pack 85-78. The Rams (24-9) will look to advance to the conference tournament to solidify their case.