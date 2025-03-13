"Moving away from your other half is the hardest": College hoops fans react to Hanna & Haley Cavinder's plan to live separately

After many years of playing basketball together, Hanna and Haley Cavinder are saying goodbye to the sport and to each other. In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, the Cavinder twins revealed their plans as they wrap their fifth and final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

In the video, Hanna and Haley are sitting in a car mouthing the lines from the scene in season 6 of Friends where Rachel is moving out since Chandler is moving in with Monica. The two talk about how they will not live together anymore, marking the end of an era.

"When you and your twin have two months left of living together after 24 years of being together," they wrote on the video.

Fans in the comments expressed their thoughts in the comments section with some writing about how the 'twin telepathy' would make it hard for the two to live separately.

"Twin separation hits different 😭 Moving away from your other half is the hardest. Sisters forever, no matter the distance! 💔," one fan wrote.

"Such a heartfelt moment! Twins' bond is truly unbreakable. 😭," another commented.

"I don't like this idea, why weren't we consulted?? LOL jk 😂❤️," one wrote.

Fans react to Hanna and Haley Cavinder (Credit: Tiktok/@cavindertwins)

Haley Cavinder bids goodbye to basketball with an emotional message

Hanna and Haley Cavinder began their college career at Fresno State, playing there for three years. They then transferred to Miami for their senior season and then hung their shoes in 2023.

However, a few months later, Haley opened her transfer portal and chose to play her fifth season at TCU. With Hanna also joining in a few months later, the Cavinder twins returned to Miami for one last season.

Now, with the 2024-25 campaign finished, Haley Cavinder announced her retirement from basketball. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she wrote:

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side.

"The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful. It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am. As always, Go Canes #14 out 🧡"

While she led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight as a senior, Haley and Hanna could not replicate it this season as Miami finished with a 14-15 overall record (4-14 ACC).

