“MR PRESIDENT” - Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery gets emotional as $70M worth Barack Obama pens down heartfelt letter for Iowa star

During Iowa's win over Michigan on Thursday, Caitlin Clark became the highest scorer in women's college basketball. The Hawkeyes star overtook Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points and now sits at the top of the charts, with 3,569 points and counting.

Clark received plenty of praise and plaudits for her record-breaking achievement. Even former US President Barack Obama, who has a net worth of $70 million, took to X (formerly Twitter) to send her a heartfelt message:

"Congrats to @CaitlinClark22 the greatest scorer in the history of women’s college basketball! It's been fun watching you and the @IowaWBB team this season."

Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, took notice of Obama's tweet and appeared overwhelmed by the shoutout. In response, he tweeted:

"MR PRESIDENT"

Clark broke Plum's record in style during the first quarter against Michigan with 7:48 on the clock. She scored a long, 35-foot three-pointer to bring her career total to 3,528 points, one more than Plum.

Clark entered the game against the Wolverines only eight points shy of Plum's record. While she made NCAA history, she also became the highest single-game scorer for Iowa, finishing with 49 points to propel the Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A look at Caitlin Clark's stats in the 2023–24 college basketball season

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is having another stellar season with the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes. In 26 appearances, she is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Defensively, she is averaging 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Clark's performances this season have propelled the Hawkeyes to second place in the Big Ten standings. Iowa has a 23-3 overall record (12-2 in conference) and is only behind Ohio State (22-3, 13-1).

Iowa bounced back with a win over Michigan on Thursday, following a shock defeat against Nebraska on Sunday. The Hawkeyes will want to build on their win when they travel to face the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers next Thursday.