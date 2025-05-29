MSU star Jase Richardson drops 2-word reaction verifying Amin Elhassan's wild story from when he was 18 months old

Jase Richardson has always been a basketball star. Former NBA front office member Amin Elhassan recalled noticing the Michigan State star's skills when he was only 18 months old.

Jason Richardson, Jase's father and an NBA player from 2001 to 2015, was with the Phoenix Suns at the time, and Elhassan was the team's assistant director of operations.

"In the family room, we had a Fisher-Price [hoop] for the little kids," Elhassan said. "[Richardson] was maybe 18 months and was doing windmills — a two-year-old. On everything."

Elhassan joked that he would have given Richardson an offer on the spot.

"I would have offered on the spot," Elhassan said. "Look at this kid, full ride. I've never, in my life, seen a child that advanced."

Richardson shared his reaction to the childhood tale.

"True story😂😂," Richardson commented.

Richardson thrived in his freshman season at Michigan State. He joined the Spartans as the No. 24-ranked player in his class according to ESPN.

The guard averaged 12.1 ppg and added 3.3 rpg and 1.9 apg while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Elhassan predicted Richardson's basketball success when he was merely a toddler, and Richardson proved his talents at Michigan State. Now, the guard will look to hone his skill set in the NBA.

Jase Richardson to remain in NBA draft

Jase Richardson has officially closed the door on a return to Michigan State. The deadline for players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft and maintain their college eligibility was Wednesday, and Richardson didn't do so.

After an impressive freshman season in which he helped lead the Spartans to a No. 2 seed in March Madness and a run to the Elite Eight, Richardson told ESPN that he would be entering the NBA draft.

"I'm incredibly grateful to my teammates and coaches for the season we had," Richardson said. "After evaluating everything with my family, this was the best decision for me. We had so many incredible moments as a team. Even though we didn't go as far as I had hoped in the NCAA tournament, this is exactly how I wanted my freshman year to go. Winning the Big Ten championship and making the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019."

Many Michigan State fans were hoping the star guard would suit up for the Spartans again next season after testing the waters of the NBA draft, but Richardson is all in on the NBA draft.

Mock drafts vary in their projections as to how early Jase Richardson will be drafted, but some suggest that the Spartans star could be a first-round selection.

