Murray State's KyeRon Lindsay drops 4-word reaction for Michigan's Tre Donaldson's consistent performance against Purdue win 

Murray State's KyeRon Lindsay was full of praise for No. 20-ranked Michigan’s Tre Donaldson in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The Wolverines’ standout Donaldson has been a key factor in Michigan’s strong campaign, leading them with consistent playmaking and leadership on the court. Donaldson put up 12 points and three rebounds against No. 7-ranked Purdue.

Trending

Following Donaldson’s impressive showing against Purdue, Murray State’s KyeRon Lindsay acknowledged Donaldson’s dominance on Instagram, leaving a simple yet impactful comment in the comment section.

"Been knew he tuff," Lindsay commented.

Murray State's KyeRon Lindsay reacts to Michigan's Tre Donaldson's consistent performance - Image source: Instagram/GreenLightMedia

Donaldson’s breakout season has been spectacular. The Michigan floor general has been putting up strong numbers, averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 47.2%.

Michigan sits at the top of the Big Ten Conference standings with Donaldson emerging as a major reason for the team’s success. His continued excellence has drawn praise from players and fans alike, and with March Madness approaching, he looks primed to make an even bigger impact on the national stage.

When Tre Donaldson’s film session and apology was a turning point for Michigan

Less than a day after the Michigan Wolverines suffered its worst loss of the season, a 91-64 defeat to No. 11 Purdue on Jan. 24, point guard Tre Donaldson was already back at work. In a one-on-one film session with coach Dusty May, Donaldson reviewed his mistakes, determined to make a change.

Donaldson struggled in the game, committing six turnovers, a career-worst, with just one assist, his lowest of the season. His early mistakes set the tone for Michigan’s rough night, as Purdue capitalized on his turnovers to take an early 13-2 lead.

After watching the game back with his coach, Donaldson later joined the team for another film session and took accountability. During the session, Donaldson stood up and addressed his teammates:

“Hey guys, I’ll be better. That’s not the Tre Donaldson you’ll see going forward,” Donaldson said.

Assistant coach Drew Williamson believed that moment was crucial.

"When your point guard and leader owns up to a bad game in front of the team, it builds confidence," Williamson said.

Two days after his apology, Donaldson delivered his best game of the season in a 76-72 win over Penn State on Jan. 27. He scored 21 points, including the team’s final seven points to close out a 9-0 run in the last two minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here