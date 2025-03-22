  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Murray State vs. Iowa women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Lucy Olsen

Murray State vs. Iowa women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Lucy Olsen

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 22, 2025 17:56 GMT
Lucy Olsen helped Jan Jensen and Iowa advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Lucy Olsen helped Jan Jensen and Iowa advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

No. 6 seed Iowa's women's basketball team had no trouble with No. 11 seed Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes rolled to victory 92-57. Iowa will now face the winner of Oklahoma and Florida Gulf Coast in a second-round game on Monday.

Ad

Murray State vs. Iowa box score

Murray State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
K. Young6720001
H. Ford8201032
H. Poock15110161
A. Learn81021115
T. White0311100
A. Koelling0100010
A. Blazquez0000000
J. Cook2211010
G. Billington1000000
B. Baker8200100
B. Pena9203012
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Iowa

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
H. Stuelke11620012
S. Affolter11812121
T. McCabe9522101
K. Feuerbach8030013
L. Olsen122122034
J. Gyamfi2220010
AJ Ediger4001010
A. O'Grady4620000
A. Heiden15700013
C. Levin9080112
A. Guyton4101020
T. Stremlow10420121
Ad

Murray State vs. Iowa Game Summary

Iowa led throughout, but took until the second half to put the game away. Murray State did take an initial 6-2 lead, but Iowa reeled off the next 13 points. Ava Heiden scored the last five points in that run. Iowa led 18-12 after the first quarter.

Murray State hung around, pulling within 29-26 on a pair of Haven Ford free throws with 3:58 to play in the first half. But Iowa took a 42-30 lead into halftime.

Ad

Iowa scored 30 points in the third quarter to pull away entirely. The Hawkeyes extended their edge to 72-40 by the end of the third quarter and Iowa cruised home from there. Iowa connected on 56% of its shots, including 8-for-17 (47%) from 3-point range.

Iowa was led by Ava Heiden, who tallied 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Lucy Olsen tallied 12 points and 12 assists. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and six boards while Sydney Affolter added 11 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Stremlow chipped in 10 points.

Ad

Halli Poock led Murray State with 15 points, although she missed all eight 3-point attempts. Ava Learn added eight points and 10 boards for the Racers.

Iowa will likely face No. 3 seed Oklahoma in its second-round game. The Hawkeyes will be seeking a return trip to the Sweet 16 in the first season after the Caitlin Clark era.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joe Cox
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी