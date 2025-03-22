Murray State vs. Iowa women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Lucy Olsen

No. 6 seed Iowa's women's basketball team had no trouble with No. 11 seed Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes rolled to victory 92-57. Iowa will now face the winner of Oklahoma and Florida Gulf Coast in a second-round game on Monday.

Ad

Murray State vs. Iowa box score

Murray State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF K. Young 6 7 2 0 0 0 1 H. Ford 8 2 0 1 0 3 2 H. Poock 15 1 1 0 1 6 1 A. Learn 8 10 2 1 1 1 5 T. White 0 3 1 1 1 0 0 A. Koelling 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 A. Blazquez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 J. Cook 2 2 1 1 0 1 0 G. Billington 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 B. Baker 8 2 0 0 1 0 0 B. Pena 9 2 0 3 0 1 2

Ad

Trending

Iowa

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF H. Stuelke 11 6 2 0 0 1 2 S. Affolter 11 8 1 2 1 2 1 T. McCabe 9 5 2 2 1 0 1 K. Feuerbach 8 0 3 0 0 1 3 L. Olsen 12 2 12 2 0 3 4 J. Gyamfi 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 AJ Ediger 4 0 0 1 0 1 0 A. O'Grady 4 6 2 0 0 0 0 A. Heiden 15 7 0 0 0 1 3 C. Levin 9 0 8 0 1 1 2 A. Guyton 4 1 0 1 0 2 0 T. Stremlow 10 4 2 0 1 2 1

Ad

Murray State vs. Iowa Game Summary

Iowa led throughout, but took until the second half to put the game away. Murray State did take an initial 6-2 lead, but Iowa reeled off the next 13 points. Ava Heiden scored the last five points in that run. Iowa led 18-12 after the first quarter.

Murray State hung around, pulling within 29-26 on a pair of Haven Ford free throws with 3:58 to play in the first half. But Iowa took a 42-30 lead into halftime.

Ad

Iowa scored 30 points in the third quarter to pull away entirely. The Hawkeyes extended their edge to 72-40 by the end of the third quarter and Iowa cruised home from there. Iowa connected on 56% of its shots, including 8-for-17 (47%) from 3-point range.

Iowa was led by Ava Heiden, who tallied 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Lucy Olsen tallied 12 points and 12 assists. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and six boards while Sydney Affolter added 11 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Stremlow chipped in 10 points.

Ad

Halli Poock led Murray State with 15 points, although she missed all eight 3-point attempts. Ava Learn added eight points and 10 boards for the Racers.

Iowa will likely face No. 3 seed Oklahoma in its second-round game. The Hawkeyes will be seeking a return trip to the Sweet 16 in the first season after the Caitlin Clark era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here