Murray State vs. LSU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Mikaylah Williams (Nov. 15)

The Murray State Racers squandered a nine-point halftime lead and wound up losing to the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers 74-60 on Friday. A big reason was the Racers’ inability to score, as they recorded just 14 points in the second half after scoring 14 in the first quarter alone.

The Racers (1-2) kept things competitive in the first half after a second-quarter explosion, but their offensive struggles in the second half proved costly, allowing the Tigers (4-0) to remain undefeated.

Let’s take a closer look at the box score for this game and break down what it means for each team going forward.

Murray State vs. LSU box score

Murray State vs. LSU box score

Trending

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Murray State 14 32 8 6 60 LSU 25 12 16 21 74

Murray State Racers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Katelyn Young F 3-12 0-4 2-2 3 8 2 1 0 4 2 8 Ava Learn G 6-14 2-6 4-4 2 10 0 0 0 2 2 18 Haven Ford G 3-10 2-6 2-2 0 5 5 3 0 1 3 10 Halli Poock G 5-14 0-6 5-7 0 2 1 2 0 6 2 15 Trinity White G 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 3 Adalyn Koelling F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adriana Blazquez F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jada Cook G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Braxcynn Baker G 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 Destiny Thomas G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 Briley Pena G 2-4 1-3 0-0 0 1 0 2 0 1 2 5

LSU Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Sa’Myah Smith F 2-4 0-0 1-2 2 4 1 1 2 0 3 5 Aneesah Morrow G 4-11 0-0 2-4 4 14 1 2 0 1 2 10 Mikaylah Williams G 5-17 2-6 3-3 0 8 0 2 0 3 1 15 Flau’Jae Johnson G 9-13 1-3 6-6 1 7 5 3 2 4 1 25 Shayeann Day-Wilson G 4-9 1-5 0-0 1 3 8 3 0 1 3 9 Amani Bartlett F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jersey Wolfenbarger F 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 Aalyah Del Rosario C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Jada Richard G 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Kailyn Gilbert G 3-6 1-3 0-1 2 4 1 0 0 4 2 7 Last-Tear Poa G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0

Murray State vs. LSU Game Summary

The Murray State Racers struggled to get much going during the game offensively, specifically in the second half, where they scored only 14 points. The Racers grabbed 35 total rebounds (seven offensive, 28 defensive) but turned the ball over 19 times.

The LSU Tigers shot 43.8% overall and 31.6% from distance. The program had 42 rebounds, including 11 on offense to spark its turnaround.

The Tigers had 18 assists on 28 made field goals to make their lives easier throughout the game. LSU overcame a 13-point deficit and turned the jets on to dominate in the final two quarters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here