  • Murray State vs. LSU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Mikaylah Williams (Nov. 15)

Murray State vs. LSU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Mikaylah Williams (Nov. 15)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 16, 2024 13:46 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Northwestern St. at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Northwestern St. at Louisiana State (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Murray State Racers squandered a nine-point halftime lead and wound up losing to the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers 74-60 on Friday. A big reason was the Racers’ inability to score, as they recorded just 14 points in the second half after scoring 14 in the first quarter alone.

The Racers (1-2) kept things competitive in the first half after a second-quarter explosion, but their offensive struggles in the second half proved costly, allowing the Tigers (4-0) to remain undefeated.

Let’s take a closer look at the box score for this game and break down what it means for each team going forward.

Murray State vs. LSU box score

Murray State vs. LSU box score

Team

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Final Score

Murray State

14

32

8

6

60

LSU

25

12

16

21

74

Murray State Racers box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Katelyn Young

F

3-12

0-4

2-2

3

8

2

1

0

4

2

8

Ava Learn

G

6-14

2-6

4-4

2

10

0

0

0

2

2

18

Haven Ford

G

3-10

2-6

2-2

0

5

5

3

0

1

3

10

Halli Poock

G

5-14

0-6

5-7

0

2

1

2

0

6

2

15

Trinity White

G

1-2

1-1

0-0

0

3

0

0

0

1

0

3

Adalyn Koelling

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Adriana Blazquez

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jada Cook

G

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Braxcynn Baker

G

0-0

0-0

1-2

0

1

0

0

0

0

2

1

Destiny Thomas

G

0-2

0-2

0-0

0

1

0

1

0

2

1

0

Briley Pena

G

2-4

1-3

0-0

0

1

0

2

0

1

2

5

LSU Tigers box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Sa’Myah Smith

F

2-4

0-0

1-2

2

4

1

1

2

0

3

5

Aneesah Morrow

G

4-11

0-0

2-4

4

14

1

2

0

1

2

10

Mikaylah Williams

G

5-17

2-6

3-3

0

8

0

2

0

3

1

15

Flau’Jae Johnson

G

9-13

1-3

6-6

1

7

5

3

2

4

1

25

Shayeann Day-Wilson

G

4-9

1-5

0-0

1

3

8

3

0

1

3

9

Amani Bartlett

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jersey Wolfenbarger

F

0-1

0-0

0-2

0

1

0

1

1

1

2

0

Aalyah Del Rosario

C

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Jada Richard

G

1-2

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

Kailyn Gilbert

G

3-6

1-3

0-1

2

4

1

0

0

4

2

7

Last-Tear Poa

G

0-1

0-1

0-0

0

0

2

0

0

1

1

0

Murray State vs. LSU Game Summary

The Murray State Racers struggled to get much going during the game offensively, specifically in the second half, where they scored only 14 points. The Racers grabbed 35 total rebounds (seven offensive, 28 defensive) but turned the ball over 19 times.

The LSU Tigers shot 43.8% overall and 31.6% from distance. The program had 42 rebounds, including 11 on offense to spark its turnaround.

The Tigers had 18 assists on 28 made field goals to make their lives easier throughout the game. LSU overcame a 13-point deficit and turned the jets on to dominate in the final two quarters.

Edited by Veer Badani
