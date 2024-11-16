Murray State vs. LSU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Mikaylah Williams (Nov. 15)

The Murray State Racers squandered a nine-point halftime lead and wound up losing to the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers 74-60 on Friday. A big reason was the Racers’ inability to score, as they recorded just 14 points in the second half after scoring 14 in the first quarter alone.
The Racers (1-2) kept things competitive in the first half after a second-quarter explosion, but their offensive struggles in the second half proved costly, allowing the Tigers (4-0) to remain undefeated.
Let’s take a closer look at the box score for this game and break down what it means for each team going forward.
Murray State vs. LSU box score
Murray State Racers box score
LSU Tigers box score
Murray State vs. LSU Game Summary
The Murray State Racers struggled to get much going during the game offensively, specifically in the second half, where they scored only 14 points. The Racers grabbed 35 total rebounds (seven offensive, 28 defensive) but turned the ball over 19 times.
The LSU Tigers shot 43.8% overall and 31.6% from distance. The program had 42 rebounds, including 11 on offense to spark its turnaround.
The Tigers had 18 assists on 28 made field goals to make their lives easier throughout the game. LSU overcame a 13-point deficit and turned the jets on to dominate in the final two quarters.
