MUST SEE: Azzi Fudd startled by UConn fan's crazy ACL tear poster featuring Paige Bueckers & her

Just like Azzi Fudd's performance in the NCAA championship game against South Carolina, her fans also put it all on the line. In a recent viral moment, one fan jokingly claimed to sustain an ACL injury because Fudd and Paige Bueckers went through the ordeal in their college career. During the Huskies' parade on Sunday, the UConn supporter, Cecile, held a sign saying:

"Paige and Azzi tore their ACL, so i tore my ACL."

Fans quickly bought into the joke as it referenced the 'Same Energy' and 'X did Y so I did Y' meme template. Overtime shared the photo of the fan along with Azzi Fudd's reaction to it. While she was shocked at first, the guard got the joke and laughed.

The fan originally posted the image of her signboard on Monday, alongside photos with Katie and Timm Fudd.

Paige Bueckers injured her left knee during the offseason while playing pickup basketball at the Werth Champions Center in 2022. She was ruled out of the 2022-23 season nearly two months before the season began.

"I knew it was bad. I felt a pop. I’m not really sure if I heard it, but I felt it for sure," Bueckers said. "I knew something was wrong."

Azzi Fudd suffered an ACL and medial meniscus in her right knee during a team practice session just two games into the 2023-24 season. It was her second such incident, as she sustained her first such injury during high school.

Even though Paige Bueckers and Fudd have managed to level up their games despite the injuries, they consistently struggle with knee and leg issues. Fudd missed multiple games in December due to a knee sprain, while the Dallas Wings player guard missed a few the next month behind a lower-body sprain.

Azzi Fudd's return was sparked by Geno Auriemma

Azzi Fudd has decided to postpone her WNBA entry by a year and will return to UConn. While the sharpshooter contemplated her decision initially, coach Geno Auriemma helped her solidify another run with the program.

"He said, 'I would say 10 games maybe you've played to your full potential of who Azzi Fudd really is. And so, you wouldn't do yourself justice leaving," she shared.

"'You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform.' I was like, 'Yeah, he has a point.'"

Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals last season while shooting 47.4% overall and 43.6% from the 3-point line. She led UConn in the NCAA title game, scoring 24 points, five rebounds and three steals.

