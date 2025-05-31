"Must be a Tar Heel hater": Fans react to ex-St. John coach Fran Fraschilla exposing NCAA’s “gold mine” for Euro agents & middlemen

Former St. John's coach Fran Fraschilla criticized some European agents who are sending prospects to the NCAA amid the rise in NIL deals for college athletes. On Saturday, Fraschilla tweeted on how "middlemen" and "agents" are making the most of the NCAA's "gold mine."

"Smart euro agents are making a fortune sending players to the NCAA. Many can play, a couple of NBA prospects and a few who couldn’t play dead in a cowboy movie. They have found a gold mine and a handful of naïve schools also. Middle men are happy also," Fraschilla tweeted.

Fans had wild reactions to Fraschilla's tweet, with one suggesting that the former coach might be expressing his animosity against UNC.

"You must be a Tar Heel hater with the timing of this post!" the fan tweeted.

Some also slammed the NCAA.

"Current state of the #NCAA," another added.

"The system is broken. It's no fun as a fan anymore," a third fan commented.

"Fran the entire NCAA is about to be full of eastern block players lol! IQ will go up massively and the college game will become better for kids to watch," a user wrote.

A few others agreed with Fraschilla.

"Fran’s line that “a few couldn’t play dead in a cowboy movie” rivals his line a number of years ago about a particular European NBA prospect that “he is two years away from being two years away”. Great stuff!! Kudos. (And I 100% agree with his sentiment below)," one added.

"This is special Fran. Lot of real in this tweet," another added.

There has been an influx of European players joining NCAA teams in recent years. However, the NIL deals have made it more complicated for schools to retain the players.

Some young athletes have been making a fortune via NIL money. Their agents have also been taking a cut as part of the negotiating process.

A look at Fran Fraschilla's coaching career

Fran Fraschilla got his first head coaching job at Manhattan in 1992. He led the Jaspers to two regular-season titles and one MAAC tournament title.

Former St. John's HC Fran Fraschilla - Source: Getty

In 1996, Fraschilla was hired by St. John's, where he led the team to a 35–24 record across two seasons.

Fraschilla also coached at New Mexico for three seasons, posting a 55–41 record.

He compiled a 176–99 record as a college basketball head coach. He now serves as an analyst and commentator for ESPN.

