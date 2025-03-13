Hannah Hidalgo’s dad, Orlando Hidalgo, sent her a shoutout after she appeared at the Red Bank Catholic versus Paul VI in a sectional championship game on Monday.

After Hidalgo's Notre Dame suffered a painful 61-56 ACC Tournament semifinal loss to Duke, Notre Dame players got a week to rest and prepare for March Madness, which begins next week. Hidalgo has been using her time well, as she visited her alma mater, Paul VI, in Haddonfield for its game against Red Bank Catholic.

Rare Footage shared a video of the sophomore guard walking courtside, and Orlando reposted it with the caption, “My baby girl showed up to support PVI girls on our sectional championship win.”

Not many basketball players are lucky enough to have their parents heavily involved in the game. However, Hidalgo is one of the lucky few. Her parents, Orlando and Tamara, both played basketball at a high level.

Meanwhile, her dad is the coach of the Paul VI. In fact, he was her coach before she moved on to Notre Dame. His development has been a major part of building her defensive game, which led to her being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Hidalgo has a good relationship with both her parents and they have always supported her in the course of her career. Her mother has been her top social media campaigner, sharing her achievements.

How good has Hannah Hidalgo been?

Although the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were knocked out of the ACC Tournament semifinals, Hannah Hidalgo has etched her name in stone this season. The sophomore was second in the ACC in scoring (24.2 points per game), fourth in the ACC in free-throw shooting (86.2%), 14th in the ACC in assists (3.8) and 12th in 3-point shooting (2.1).

Of course, her Defensive Player of the Year award is no fluke, as the 5-foot-6 guard led the ACC with 3.7 steals per game. She will hope to continue her impressive play when the NCAA Tournament begins next week.

