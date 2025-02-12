"My Baby Isn’t A Baby Anymore": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares heartwarming birthday message for younger brother Nixon on IG

Flau'jae Johnson shared a birthday post for her younger brother on Wednesday. The junior guard for LSU posted adorable snaps of herself with now eight-year-old Nixon at the Super Bowl and added a sweet message.

"My Baby Isn’t A Baby Anymoree..🥹🥹 The BIG 8 !! And Yes My Boy Went SUPERBOWL For His BDAY. I Swear You’re The Littest, The Smartest, Most Kindhearted Soul I Know You Will Be Amazing And I’m So Glad Your My Brother . My Blessing! @nixonkole Wish My Baby Happy Birthday He Said He Don’t Have Any Followers 😂😂❤️❤️❤️🎉🎂🎂🎂

Johnson's siblings and parents can often be seen supporting her at Tigers' games. The junior has made appearances on Nixon's IG as well. A post from 2023 pinned to the young boy's profile congratulates Johnson for being named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Ameen Brooks, Johnson's stepfather and road manager, also uses social media to share content of the LSU star and her siblings.

Flau'jae Johnson's exciting Valentine's Day project

On Tuesday, Johnson shared exciting news about her music career on X. The basketball star, who has also been releasing rap music since 2017, shared that she will release her first full R&B project on Friday.

"I don’t even know what to say… my first full R&B project drops Feb 14th. I poured my heart into this — every lyric, every melody. This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B.❤️," Johnson's post read.

It has only been three months since Johnson released her last major music project, a rap album called "Best of Both Worlds (Deluxe)." Now, she's expanding her horizons to include R&B.

Johnson has been experiencing success on the court as well as in her musical endeavors. The junior is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game, up from 14.9 last season. Her 2.6 assists per game are also a career-high. LSU is on a five-game win streak, and the guard is the team's top scorer.

