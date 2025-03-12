"My beautiful auntie": Paige Bueckers reacts as renowned designer Brittany Hampton sends best wishes to Geno Auriemma's UConn

Paige Bueckers powered No. 3 UConn past No. 22 Creighton, scoring 24 points in a commanding 70-50 victory to secure the Huskies’ 23rd Big East championship on Monday night. It also marked their fifth straight title since rejoining the conference in 2021.

Following the win, Brittany Hampton celebrated Geno Auriemma’s squad on Instagram.

“GOAT Talk!! Huge congrats to Coach Geno and the entire @uconnwbb squad on getting it done once again. Proud of these girls and this entire team! Auntie is forever rooting for yall and screaming at the tv!!! #BigEastChamps WE AINT DONE YETTTT,” Hampton captioned the post.

Bueckers reacted to the heartfelt message from the renowned designer:

"My beautiful auntie"

Since a Feb. 6 loss to Tennessee, UConn has looked unstoppable, riding a 10-game winning streak, the longest active run by a major conference team, tied with TCU, per ESPN Research. Both UConn and Creighton now await their NCAA Tournament seeding, set to be revealed Sunday night.

Paige Bueckers reflects on UConn’s win over Creighton

UConn star Paige Bueckers made history by becoming the first Big East player to win the Most Outstanding Player award three times. She led the Huskies to their 30th conference championship with a dominant performance in the 70-50 win over Creighton, recording 24 points, two steals and two blocks in the final.

“It’s very cool and hard to do something that’s never been done at UConn before,” Bueckers said [H/t NBC Sports].

“You work entirely for this moment, to shine in March, to play your best basketball in the most important part of the season,” she added.

With the NCAA tournament ahead, the projected No. 1 pick in next month’s WNBA draft has a chance to further cement her legacy as one of UConn’s greatest and an NCAA legend.

