"My best fwend for life": Iowa star Jada Gyamfi shares wholesome collage on Kylie Feuerbach's special day

Jada Gyamfi and Kyle Feuerbach have been teammates on the Iowa Hawkeyes for the past three seasons. Feuerbach has been a member of the Hawkeyes since the 2021-22 season and Gyamfi joined the team as a freshman in 2022-23. While Feuerbach missed Gyamfi's freshman season because of an injury, they have become close friends.

On Wednesday, Feuerbach celebrated her 24th birthday. In a show of love for her friend, Gyamfi made a collage and posted it on her Instagram story that afternoon. The collage includes several photos of the two friends together over the years.

"HBD! HBD! HBD! My best fewent for life, love ya Kylie Jo."

Image via Jada Gyamfi's Instagram story.

The two friends will have one more season they can play together at the college level. While Feuerbach started her college career in the 2020-21 season, she still has one year of eligibility because of injuries. On March 18, Feuerbach announced that she would return to the Hawkeyes for her final season of eligibility.

Head coach Jan Jensen spoke about Feuerbach returning to the team in March.

"We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season," Jensen said. "She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten."

Feuerbach is coming off the best season of her NCAA career. She averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this past season.

Jada Gyamfi will be looking to grow with Feuerbach on the basketball court next season

As coach Jan Jenson said, Feuerbach will bring veteran leadership to the Hawkeyes next season. That is what Jada Gyamfi needs as she will be trying to break out next season. She has received limited playing time in her first three years at Iowa, and as a result, will be looking to have an improved season.

This past year, Gyamfi only appeared in 11 games for an average of four minutes per game. In those minutes, she only averaged 1.7 points per game.

If she can break out next season, it would be a huge help to the Hawkeyes. Iowa reached the second round of March Madness this past season, taking a big step back after superstar Caitlin Clark left for the WNBA. It will be interesting to see if the Hawkeyes get back into championship contention after a down year.

