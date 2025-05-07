"My bestie always": Iowa's Sydney Affolter reacts to teammate Kylie Feuerbach's snaps from graduation day

Kylie Feuerbach recently celebrated her graduation from the University of Iowa, sharing several photos on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. Her former Hawkeye teammate and close friend, Sydney Affolter, responded to the posts publicly.

Ad

Feuerbach is a marketing graduate with an MBA in Strategic Communication, successfully combining basketball and academics.

The Hawkeyes' guard posted pictures from her graduation on Instagram wearing a toga alongside Affolter, who also graduated with a degree in Sports & Recreation Management and Health Studies. The pictures were taken on the school’s football field and on the basketball court.

Ad

Trending

“Undergrad -> Grad #graduating #again,” Feuerbach captioned the post.

Iowa's Sydney Affolter reacts to teammate Kylie Feuerbach's snaps from graduation day. Credit: IG/@kyliefeuerbach

Affolter was quickly in the comments replying, “my bestie always!!!!❤️”

Ad

The two college basketball players have been teammates for the last four years after Feuerbach joined the Hawkeyes following her freshman season at Iowa State.

However, while Affolter has now run out of eligibility, Feuerbach still has one year left, having had a medical redshirt season in the 2022-23 campaign due to a torn ACL.

Both players were key starters in the past season, starting 32 times, while they both enjoyed career-highs for minutes per game and average points. Affolter averaged 29.5 minutes per game, scoring 8.5 ppg, while Feuerbach averaged 25.4 mpg and 6.7 ppg.

Ad

Iowa reached the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive season. But lost to Oklahoma, 96-62, in the second round.

Kylie Feuerbach set for final season of eligibility

Kylie Feuerbach initially seemed uncertain when she was asked about returning to Iowa for a sixth year in college.

However, in March, she confirmed her decision, announced as the Hawkeyes prepared to face Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which they won 92-57.

Ad

Coach Jan Jensen was thrilled about this decision, pointing out the leadership Feuerbach will bring next season.

"We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season. She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten,” Jensen said.

Kylie Feuerbach has been part of Iowa's last two Final Four appearances and led the team in steals during the most recent season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here