"My bestie always": Iowa's Sydney Affolter reacts to teammate Kylie Feuerbach's snaps from graduation day

Kylie Feuerbach recently celebrated her graduation from the University of Iowa, sharing several photos on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. Her former Hawkeye teammate and close friend, Sydney Affolter, responded to the posts publicly.
Feuerbach is a marketing graduate with an MBA in Strategic Communication, successfully combining basketball and academics.
The Hawkeyes' guard posted pictures from her graduation on Instagram wearing a toga alongside Affolter, who also graduated with a degree in Sports & Recreation Management and Health Studies. The pictures were taken on the school’s football field and on the basketball court.
“Undergrad -> Grad #graduating #again,” Feuerbach captioned the post.
Affolter was quickly in the comments replying, “my bestie always!!!!❤️”
The two college basketball players have been teammates for the last four years after Feuerbach joined the Hawkeyes following her freshman season at Iowa State.
However, while Affolter has now run out of eligibility, Feuerbach still has one year left, having had a medical redshirt season in the 2022-23 campaign due to a torn ACL.
Both players were key starters in the past season, starting 32 times, while they both enjoyed career-highs for minutes per game and average points. Affolter averaged 29.5 minutes per game, scoring 8.5 ppg, while Feuerbach averaged 25.4 mpg and 6.7 ppg.
Iowa reached the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive season. But lost to Oklahoma, 96-62, in the second round.
Kylie Feuerbach set for final season of eligibility
Kylie Feuerbach initially seemed uncertain when she was asked about returning to Iowa for a sixth year in college.
However, in March, she confirmed her decision, announced as the Hawkeyes prepared to face Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which they won 92-57.
Coach Jan Jensen was thrilled about this decision, pointing out the leadership Feuerbach will bring next season.
"We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season. She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten,” Jensen said.
Kylie Feuerbach has been part of Iowa's last two Final Four appearances and led the team in steals during the most recent season.
