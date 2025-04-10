“My biggest fan”: South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts hilariously teases assistant coach Khadijah Sessions in latest IG video

South Carolina women's basketball star Chloe Kitts shared her relationship with the Gamecocks coaching staff following their national championship loss to UConn on Sunday.

Kitts shared a video on her Instagram story, which showed her approaching assistant coach Khadijah Sessions to tease her playfully inside the training room.

"Awww... Khadijah my biggest fan," the Gamecocks junior told Sessions, who laughed.

Chloe Kitts shares video of herself teasing Khadijat Sessions on IG story. Image @chloe.kitts

Kitts was part of the South Carolina team that lost 82-59 in the national championship game of the women's NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks matched the Huskies bucket for bucket in the first quarter. But things began to fall apart for Dawn Staley's team in the second quarter, and they never recovered.

"They filled the paint up," Kitts, who finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, said per ESPN. "We were trying to go up. We missed some. Lots of contact down there. They got us flustered on offense. We couldn't finish. We just didn't get the ball in the basket at the end of the day."

Kitts and Tessa Johnson will return to South Carolina next season, along with freshman Joyce Edwards, who led the team in scoring this season. Ashlyn Watkins will also return after being sidelined due to a season-ending knee injury. Seniors Sania Feagin, Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall will not return since they have used up their eligibility.

Khadijah Sessions reveals how she relates to South Carolina players

South Carolina women's basketball assistant coach knows too well what it is like to play under coach Dawn Staley. Khadijah Sessions uses her experience to mentor current Gamecock players on and off the court.

Following an intense Sweet 16 game in which the Gamecocks narrowly won 71-67 over Maryland, Sessions spoke about how she was able to inspire the team to win.

"It's a trust thing," Sessions said per Greenville News. "If you can tell them and show them, they have to believe you. Being a player for coach Staley makes it easier for me to relate to them. I went to the Final Four, I was No. 1 in the country, we won the SEC, it's easy for them to believe in me because I've done it, I've lived it."

Sessions played for South Carolina under coach Staley from 2012 to 2016. She was part of the Gamecocks team that won their first Final Four in Tampa Bay in 2015.

Sessions averaged 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists and ranked fifth in the SEC in steals (2.1) as a captain in her senior season. After taking her coaching career overseas, she returned to her alma mater to become an assistant coach in 2023.

