"My claim to fame will always be this now": WNBA vet reacts as Paige Bueckers unveils major fandom

Stefanie Dolson had a standout career at UConn, helping the team secure back-to-back national championships in 2013 and 2014. When she found out that current UConn star Paige Bueckers had looked up to her as a child, the WNBA veteran shared her reaction on X on Thursday.

"My claim to fame will always be this now 🤣🤣🤣, and I’ll take it!🤣🤣" Dolson tweeted.

Dolson was a dominant center for the Huskies from 2010 to 2014, making a huge impact. During her time, the team won three conference tournaments, reached the Final Four each season and captured two national championships.

In her final year, she was named WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year and averaged a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game. Now a WNBA veteran, Dolson continues to make her mark in professional basketball.

In the 2024 regular season, she posted her highest scoring average since 2018, putting up 9.5 points per game for the Washington Mystics.

Paige Bueckers on her favorite childhood player

Paige Bueckers has become one of UConn’s biggest stars, and when asked who her favorite player was growing up, she named Dolson without hesitation.

"I just remember Stefanie Dolson was on the team, and they had just won the natty," Bueckers said. "Stefanie Dolson was my favorite player. Just her energy, her charisma, her passion was something that I really admired."

At the time of UConn’s 2014 championship, Bueckers was still in sixth grade, watching Dolson dominate the court. Now, she’s following in her idol’s footsteps, leading the Huskies in what is expected to be her final college season.

The talented guard is averaging 18.7 points per game and recently scored 23 points in back-to-back matchups. From childhood inspiration to UConn star, Bueckers is carving out her own legacy, just like Dolson did before her.

