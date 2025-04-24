"My daughter is TEA": $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson's mom hypes daughter at the premier of Full Court Press S2

Flau'Jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, is her daughter's biggest fan. Johnson, one of the highest-earning female student-athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), walked the red carpet premiere for the second season of ESPN+'s "Full Court Press" on Wednesday.

Her mom shared a video on Instagram, showing the LSU star. Johnson was in a red sleeveless cutout dress and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

"My daughter is TEA on and off the court!! Flau'jae4 ❤️. Momager always on duty," the post was captioned.

Johnson, who has NIL deals that are estimated at $1.5 million per On3, featured in the four-part ESPN Original Series alongside Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo and former graduate student USC forward Kiki Iriafen.

Produced by Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures in partnership with ESPN and directed by Nikki Spetseris, the "Full Court Press" focuses on the experience of players in elite women's college basketball.

Johnson has been a key member of the Lady Tigers since her arrival in 2022. She was part of coach Kim Mulkey's national championship team and helped the team reach the Elite Eight last season.

Flau'Jae Johnson confirms staying at LSU for her senior season

Despite not entering the recently concluded 2025 WNBA draft, there were still doubts about Flau'Jae Johnson's future at LSU. However, Johnson confirmed that she'll return to the Baton Rouge for her senior season in Kim Mulkey's roster.

"Yes, I'm coming back to LSU," Johnson told Front Office Sports on Wednesday. "This is my last year. I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Last season, Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 34 games, earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference and third-team All-America honors. Aside from her impressive basketball career, Johnson is a rising rapper who also hosts a podcast.

