"My favorite bruin": USC star Kiki Iriafen reacts to "queen" Lauren Betts recapping her successful 2024-25 basketball season

USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen showed some love to UCLA star Lauren Betts on Instagram. Betts posted a series of snaps, highlighting her best moments from the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

Some of the moments include a photo shoot in the Bruins jersey, hanging out with friends and celebrating UCLA's 72-65 win over Flau'jae Johnson's LSU in the Elite Eight of the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament.

Iriafen joined other followers to hype the UCLA standout center.

"My favorite bruin❤️❤️," she wrote and in another comment, she wrote, "absolute queen!!"

Kiki Iriafen hails UCLA's Lauren Betts on IG. Image via @laurenmariebetts

Iriafen is expected to move on to the WNBA after using up her eligibility status in women's college basketball. She was one of the standout stars for USC, who finished the 2024-25 season in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after the Trojans were defeated by Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies.

Betts has been a powerhouse for UCLA, leading the Bruins to become the overall top seed during the campaign and their first-ever Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament.

While UCLA eventually fell to UConn in the Final Four, Betts and the rest of her Bruins teammates will hold their heads high and enjoy the history they made for the program.

Lauren Betts to return to UCLA for 2025-26 season

UCLA's Lauren Betts will be returning for her senior season to put the Bruins back as top contenders for the national championship title. According to Bruin Report Online's David Wood, Betts signed a new NIL deal with Champion of Westwood, officially committing to another season in Los Angeles.

The junior center powered UCLA to one of the women's basketball program's most successful seasons. Averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, With Betts leading the charge, the Bruins lost only three games last season, two of which came from JuJu Watkins' USC and the Final Four loss to eventual champions, UConn.

Betts will be back to lead the charge again for the Bruins. This time, she will be taking family along with her as her younger sister, Sienna Betts, who is the No. 2 overall recruit in the country, has committed her basketball future with UCLA. Sienna's arrival will also boost UCLA's frontcourt and relieve the pressure on her older sister.

